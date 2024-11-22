The Big Give: Altruistic Angels of New York

Vera Wang speaks onstage during the 18th Annual DKMS Gala on October 17, 2024 in New York City.

Greetings, dear reader, from “The Big Give,” a new column in which we discuss all the altruistic acts taking place in the greatest city on the planet.

Outside the hamlets of the Hamptons, city dwellers embrace the kindness of strangers in a uniquely meaningful way. When the world stereotypically declares that brash New Yorkers are hot-headed and rude, we quip back with wit and dignity. The Big Apple only knows how to move fast, but we walk on that journey quickly with compassion fueling our hearts. We pound the pavement of the concrete jungle with good intentions day in and day out because, frankly, life is too short to be anything but kind to one another.

Goodwill is significantly magnified in the calendar months of autumn and winter when the boroughs are bursting with days of galas and fundraisers. The season for giving goes beyond the holidays, and many Gotham citizens are renowned philanthropists who diligently commit to extending charitable deeds year-round. In the summer months, the scions of the self-made billionaires proudly host the benefits out east. Yet, when the weather turns chilly, they bundle up and come west to host some of the most significant charity events around.

From beloved local celebrity advocates such as Mariska Hargitay, Hugh Jackman, and Taylor Swift to the socialite scene with Jean Shafiroff and Barbara Tober, they all give back to society in extraordinary ways. The tireless work of these significant individuals is worthy of a showcase, not to glorify them but to point out that it takes a village. Together in unity, we all make a difference.

Just last month, millions of dollars were raised through the power of empathy. DKMS hosted a black-tie event on Oct. 17 to benefit the fight against blood cancer. Pioneering fashion designer Vera Wang was the evening’s honoree. The gala featured an incredible performance by Grammy award-winning singer Andra Day, along with a lively auction led by actor Mario Cantone.

“The DKMS gala allows us to raise the necessary funds to continue our lifesaving work while presenting an opportunity to showcase the deep and wide-reaching impact our organization has on patients across the world,” said Katharina Harf, DKMS Global Chairman about the night that brought in nearly $5 million for the cause. “By hosting our gala in the heart of New York City, an international hub of innovation and finance, we harness the city’s energy and influence to drive our mission forward and inspire action on a global scale.”

Giving back was just as splendid on Oct. 28 when Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research celebrated the 26th annual Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street.

Hosted by co-founders songwriter Denise Rich and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter, the star-studded event raised almost $3 million for cancer research. “Emily in Paris” star Lucien Laviscount announced honoree Grace Cayre at the black-tie fête before Busta Rhymes performed his iconic hits on the stage. The audience included Clive Davis and legendary Broadway star Ben Vereen.

“The people of New York are very philanthropic,” Rich told Dan’s NYC on the red carpet when asked why Angel Ball has found great fundraising success over the years in the Big Apple. “They are willing to share their money for good causes and research. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Powerhouse moves also were made this month with fellow philanthropist Jessica Juliao. The Brooklyn-based photographer who launched La Luz De Isaiah was inspired by her friend Mona Nieto, who tragically lost her son at a young age. The organization channels grief to honor his legacy. A blueprint for future initiatives, Mona and Juliao and Jocelyn Clark founded the purpose-driven non-profit organization to support grieving parents by building essential facilities around the globe.

“Through a partnership with The House of the Son Orphanage in Senegal, we provide essential resources, educational support, and healthcare to give these children a chance at a brighter future while creating a compassionate community for grieving families,” said Juliao. “It takes only one act of surrender into someone else’s pain to recognize why we are here.”

To raise money to build an expanded orphanage facility, La Luz de Isaiah is hosting a gala and documentary screening on Dec. 11 to generate awareness.

Countless lives have been profoundly changed for the better because of these trailblazers. This is just the shortlist of a group of mighty soldiers fighting for a good cause. The oh-so-New York City way is to dream the impossible dream.

In the coming months, “The Big Give” will cast a wide net and showcase the vast work of the admirable in this town we call home. In the wisdom once written by F. Scott Fitzgerald about creating the life you want: “The world only exists in your eyes… You can make it as big or as small as you want.”