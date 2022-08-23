Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

See the latest happenings and what’s coming up in the Hamptons and North Fork LGBTQ community this week…

There’s energy and then there’s Mario Cantone. Everyone’s favorite wedding planner Anthony Marantino from Sex and the City, the hilarious and unpredictable Cantone has a way of holding you happily hostage with his spot-on impressions (Joan Crawford, Liza Minnelli and Anthony Scaramucci) — so casting him in Celebrity Autobiography where he gets to read excerpts from real celebrity autobiographies and memoirs is a no brainer.

He joined a celebrity cast on August 20 at Southampton Arts Center for one night, two shows, with Christie Brinkley, Richard Kind, Susan Lucci, Eugene Pack, Sherri Shepherd and Alan Zweibel.

What drives Cantone to do Celebrity Autobiography and visit the Hamptons? “I don’t have to rehearse,” quips Cantone. “It’s easy. It’s a brilliant idea. And I don’t have to rehearse! I hate rehearsal and you don’t need any with this, you just pick up the book and you read. I love it!”

His favorite memoir to read from? “Kathleen Turner. And I like doing Lauren Bacall. My favorite one is Tommy Lee but they never let me do that anymore, because it’s so filthy.”

Cantone tells Out East End he rarely gets to the beach. “I like the ocean, but I don’t need to swim in it with the jellyfish and the great white shark infestation,” he adds. In between doing Raven’s Home or game shows like Celebrity Pyramid, Cantone is looking forward to hosting more Turner Classic Movie nights when he joins Ben Mankiewicz to weigh in with campy comments in Classic Horror with Mario Cantone.

Look for new episodes on TCM in the fall. Oh, and also this fall, Cantone is back to shoot the second season of the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That...

Top Douglas Elliman real estate broker Patrick McLaughlin hosted a fab dinner at his East Hampton home on Authors Night for Katie Couric. McLaughlin’s guests included Ryan Serhant from Million Dollar Listing along with other local real estate heavy hitters: Jackie Dunphy and Charlie Esposito of Corcoran, Tim Burch from Brown Harris Stevens and Melissa Cohn of William Raveis mortgage.

Robert Zimmerman, who would be Long Island and Queens’ first out LGBTQ member of Congress, is in the home stretch of his campaign to win the District 3 primary. Zimmerman has racked up multiple major endorsements, including Hillary Rodham Clinton and a large coalition of organized labor, including the New York AFL-CIO.