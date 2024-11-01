Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, November 1-7, 2024

Waterdrinker Family Farm is a top fall fun spot.

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, November 1-7, 2024.

Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

Pizza & Pajama Night

Friday, November 1, 5 p.m.

Your little one, ages 3-8, can hop on over to The Children’s Museum of the East End for private access to the museum, storytime, a craft and pizza. Pajamas and reservations are encouraged.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-539-8250, cmee.org/en

Lego Club

Saturday, November 2, 10:30 a.m.

If your little one loves Legos, let them have fun with like-minded friends at Project Most!

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Fall Into Art: A Community Celebration

Saturday, November 2, 11 a.m.

Enjoy this free event that includes admission to the Parrish Art Museum’s galleries, Creativity Lounge, Museum Shop and Parrish Cafe. Kiddos will enjoy a family sing-along and musical performance.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Science Saturdays: Mineral Mystery Detectives

Saturday, November 2, 1 p.m.

Your little scientist can join the Long Island Science Center to learn about mineral collection, mineral properties, and more! $20 includes the workshop and admission to the museum. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

401 Tanger Mall Drive, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Exploration Garden

Sunday, November 3, 9:30 a.m.

Don’t miss the last weekend of the Exploration Garden, where your little explorer can head to Amber Waves Farm to dig, plant and water. Educators will be on hand to answer questions. While you’re there, you can explore the footpath, feed the chickens and visit the market. The event is free, but a $10 donation is suggested.

376 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Toddler Music

Wednesday, November 6, 10:30 a.m.

Your little one, ages 1-3 years, can enjoy jumping, dancing, musical instruments and more at the Riverhead Library.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Mr. C Live! When Science Goes Viral

Thursday, November 7, 10 a.m. and noon

Your little scientist in grades 3-8 can join Mr. C in learning how STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) principles work in our daily lives at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. General admission is $15.

75 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Pumpkin Pie Counting

Thursday, November 7, 3 p.m.

Your little one in grades 1-3 can create a pumpkin pie out of pompoms that they can use to practice their counting skills at the Quogue Library. Registration is required, and parents must attend the event with their children.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Oreo Turkeys for Families

Thursday, November 7, 4-5 p.m.

Enjoy family story time and create a turkey from Oreos at the Mattituck-Laurel Library.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Family Fun Activities

The All-Star

Your kiddo won’t want to miss Hyperbowling, complete with lights, electronics and sensors, as well as a kid-friendly menu at this Riverhead hotspot.

96 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-998-3565, theallstar.com

Custer Observatory

Bring your curious kids to the Custer Observatory, which is open to the public every Saturday night from dusk to midnight. Knowledgeable volunteers can provide a tour of the night sky through telescopes. There is also a library, exhibit room and gift shop.

1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Elizabeth Morton Wildlife Refuge

Take your kiddos on a self-guided hike through the Wild Birds Nature Trail at the Elizabeth Morton Wildlife Refuge. You can photograph deer, turkeys and songbirds up close or walk the beach for almost two miles.

2595 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-7598, fws.gov/refuge/elizabeth-alexandra-morton

GDC Roller Skate Rink

Bring your active kiddos to the GDC Roller Skate Rink in Greenport, where they can enjoy an All-Skate session every Friday and Sunday. Skater admission is $10 and includes rentals.

102 Third Street, Greenport. 631-333-2644, greenportamericanlegion.org

Long Island Aquarium

Bring your little guppies over to the Long Island Aquarium, where they’ll enjoy exhibits on reptiles, amphibians, bugs, butterflies, critters and, of course, their favorite swimmy friends.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-0466, longislandaquarium.com

Luncharitos

Your kiddo can enjoy treats like tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos at this spicy eatery in Greenport.

119 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-6666, lucharitos.com

North Fork Chocolate Company

Your little gourmet can enjoy homemade ice cream, fudge, Belgian waffles and desserts at this North Fork favorite with locations in Mattituck and Riverhead.

8700 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Bring your little explorer to the Quogue Wildlife Refuge, where they can explore seven miles of walking trails open 365 days a year. There are also wildlife exhibits, live animals, a nature library and a gift shop.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Safari Adventure

Bring your playful kiddies in for open play with a soft playground, inflatables, a toddler area, arcade games and a sensory calming spa. Safari Adventure is recommended for kiddos ages 1-10.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, safariadventureny.com

Stevenson’s Toys and Games

Your kiddos will love the unique collectibles, board games and gifts at this adorable family store, which has locations in East Hampton and Southampton.

69 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2111, stevensonstoys.com

Waterdrinker Family Farm

Enjoy live animals, a jumbo pad, mini-golf, inflatables, a beer garden and more at Waterdrinker Family Farm, which has locations in both Riverhead and Manorville.

4560 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

