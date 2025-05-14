How Aimee Lettich-Pearson Is Redefining Luxury Through Chiffique’s Visionary Fashion

With a vision rooted in elegance, intention, and modern femininity, Aimee Lettich-Pearson has transformed Chiffique into far more than a fashion label — it’s a lifestyle steeped in glamour and sustainability.

This season marked powerful milestones for the brand, from opening Palm Beach Fashion Week with the Monte Carlo collection to a stunning collaboration with Princess Yachts and LVMH during the Palm Beach International Boat Show. But perhaps the most intimate evolution of the Chiffique vision lies in the Colombian Andes, where Aimee is building the Chiffique Mountain Members Only Club — a private retreat where luxury meets nature in its purest form.

In this conversation, she shares the heart behind her designs, the causes that move her, and how she’s creating spaces and experiences that reflect a slower, more beautiful rhythm of life.

What have been some recent milestones or standout moments for you with Chiffique?

This season has been full of beautiful, affirming moments for Chiffique. One that stands out deeply was opening Palm Beach Fashion Week with our Monte Carlo collection. It was elegant, emotional, and symbolic — watching the runway come alive with the energy and vision we’ve been building felt like a culmination of so much heart and work.

Another highlight was showing during the Palm Beach International Boat Show in collaboration with Princess Yachts and LVMH. The setting was pure luxury — Fashion on the Docks — and the collection celebrated nautical refinement with light-reflective fabrics, caftans, and tunics designed for confident, sun-kissed women who embody elegance in motion.

We’re also looking forward to showing at Polo Hamptons this summer. It’s a setting that naturally fits the world of Chiffique — elegant, outdoors, and full of heritage.

Are there any causes or organizations that are particularly meaningful to you right now?

Yes, giving back has always been integral to Chiffique’s purpose. This year, we were honored to support Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the largest no-kill dog rescue in the United States. Their work in rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs is deeply moving. I’ve always believed that luxury and compassion can coexist, and supporting an organization that gives animals a second chance at life felt beautifully aligned with our values.

We also partnered with the YWCA Greenwich in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their Old Bags Luncheon, which benefits survivors of domestic violence and empowers women. For the occasion, we designed a limited-edition silk scarf — our way of contributing something meaningful and lasting. The print, developed in close creative partnership with one of the organization’s co-chairs, was envisioned as a symbol of strength, grace, and solidarity.

Beyond fashion, are there other spaces or experiences you’re creating under the Chiffique name?

Yes, Chiffique has always been about more than clothing. One of the most exciting expansions of that vision is the Chiffique Mountain Members Only Club, which we’re currently bringing to life in the Colombian Andes.

It’s a private, invitation-only retreat designed for individuals who value creativity, serenity, and soulful, luxurious experiences. The property includes organic gardens, a cacao grove where we make our own artisanal chocolate, a coffee plantation that produces our own richly aromatic, single-origin coffee, and a peacock sanctuary. We offer two varieties of artisanal cacao unique to the region: organic, fine cacaos with a distinct identity, just like our coffee, which is also grown and crafted with the same care and character. With a strong farm-to-table philosophy, our guests enjoy fresh, seasonal meals crafted from ingredients grown right on the property, creating an intimate connection to the land and its bounty.

What inspired your vision for a private retreat in the Colombian mountains—and what makes it unique?

The vision came from a desire to create something sacred — not just a destination, but a state of mind. I’ve spent so much of my life traveling between worlds: the fast pace of New York, the quiet magic of the Colombian mountains, the demands of business and the intimacy of creation. I wanted to weave all of that into a place where beauty and intention could truly coexist. Sustainability is a core value in many modern brands , but for Chiffique, it feels especially personal.

How do you bring that commitment to life in your work?

For me, sustainability isn’t a trend — it’s a mindset. It’s about caring deeply for the process, the materials, and the people behind what we create. We use ethically sourced silks and produce in small batches to minimize waste. Every piece is handcrafted in the U.S., at our atelier in St. Cloud, Florida, where a dedicated team of women artisans bring each design to life with intention and care.

Can you tell us more about the materials and design choices that shape the Chiffique aesthetic?

Chiffique is made entirely from 100% silk — always. We work with charmeuse, silk chiffon, silk georgette, and other natural silk weights that feel luxurious on the body and move with fluidity. The fabric itself carries so much elegance and sensuality that it doesn’t need embellishment to make a statement.

We’re very intentional in how we construct each piece. There are no zippers — only mother-of-pearl buttons — because comfort matters as much as beauty. It’s important for women to feel enveloped, not restricted. The fit is thoughtful and forgiving, yet refined.

What does your design process look like from concept to final product?

It always begins with a feeling — something intuitive. A place, a moment, a memory that I want to translate into form. I’m constantly inspired by classic movies and shows like the original Dynasty — that era of unapologetic glamour, expressive silhouettes, and women who knew how to command a room without saying a word.

What does a typical morning look like for you, and how do you balance wellness with the demands of running multiple businesses?

I’m usually up by 5 a.m. — sometimes earlier if I’m traveling. I start with emails in bed, catching up on everything that’s moved overnight, especially from Europe. I follow a tough but amazing fitness program called Booty Like an Apple, and I’ll even wake at 3 a.m. to make a live session. If I’m in a different time zone, I catch up with recorded classes — or swim a few laps if I’m feeling extra focused.

My husband makes me three poached eggs with avocado (and sometimes toast if I’m being cheeky), along with lemon ginger tea.

Then it’s straight into work — checking in with my teams in Colombia before heading to the Chiffique atelier if I’m in town. On the way, I usually take calls related to my mining operations. I own several mines and run both Colbee, my artisanal and manufactured brick company, and a biocarbon energy initiative focused on innovative, sustainable materials. While Chiffique is all about softness and silk, the industrial side of my world is rooted in earth, grit, and long-term vision.

