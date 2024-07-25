Dan's Cover Artist Debbie Foglia Talks 'Camp Hero'

This week’s cover of Dan’s Papers features art by Remsenburg artist Debbie Foglia. Here, she discusses her cover art inspiration, her art career and volunteer work, and a busy season of East End art shows.

A Chat with Debbie Foglia

What is the title of this painting, and what inspired you to paint this scene?

The title is “Camp Hero.” I was inspired to paint this scene because it brought me back to my years spent living in Montauk. I opened my first business at Gosman’s Dock at 19 years old. John Gosman met with me and gave me the opportunity to set up my Old Time Photo Business on his stage. I spent summers, opposite going to college, in Montauk operating my first small business. I fell in love with Montauk at an early age camping at Hither Hills every summer. I spent my 20s living in Ditch Plains and hanging out with the local surfing legends. Found my best friend and the love of my life, Chris Foglia, the first summer in Montauk. Life was, and is, good!

What did the creation process of this painting entail?

My dear friend Joanne Spataro commissioned me to paint a scene with her son Alex Kravitz (cofounder of Relic) for his birthday. After perusing his Instagram for inspiration and references for the painting, this scene struck a chord in me because it was taken at Camp Hero in Montauk, my youth stomping grounds. I tracked down the photographer, Jack Franzino from Blue Road Visuals, who took the amazing photo, and got his blessing to use it as a reference photo for my painting.

Painting this commission was such a joy. I always feel so much emotion when painting people, animals and locations that I have an intimate relationship with. This painting came deep from my soul due to my connection with Montauk and also because I know the two people in the painting. Alex Kravitz and Jack Fink, cofounders of Relic, an impact brand with a mission of conserving our coastlines. They sell apparel with art created by cofounder Aiden Kravitz and have established 100 cleanup stations at beaches across Long Island. The Relic founders all grew up with my children. Painting them was fun because I know their personalities, and it made it easy to capture their essence.

How would you describe your art style, and how did you develop it?

I spent this past weekend selling my paintings at Art in the Park in Southampton. I received your questions on Friday and was contemplating my answers to your questions. I decided to listen carefully to feedback from my collectors and visitors who came to my tent. The common adjectives that were used were serene, calming and tranquil. If I had to give a classic art style title to my art it would be representational impressionism. I paint with emotion, and my paintings will reflect that in palette, brushstrokes and energy based on my current state of mind, surroundings and subject matter.

I have developed my style from years of instruction, travels, experimentation in different mediums. I first learned to oil paint from Joe Reboli who has had a profound influence on my style because he was my first introduction to painting. I studied sculpture and painting in college at San Diego State University and had amazing mentors to guide me. I studied sculpture in Paris with Jean Marie Bechet. I learned rug hooking from a friend and fellow artist Abby Vakay and jewelry design from Patti Robinson. In recent years, I spent some time taking workshops with J. Lee Elsbree in the art of watercolor. She is an amazing woman, artist and teacher. I also have to thank Howard Rose who has helped “see” things differently! He is a gem. I really have been blessed with the most amazing mentors and support. All of these experiences have molded me into the artist I have become.

What art accomplishment or accolade are you most proud of?

The art accomplishment I am most proud of is my work in Mexico. I volunteered in Tijuana, Mexico with the Americas Foundation and worked under James Hubbell, learning and creating mosaic murals and building the La Esperanza Schools in disadvantaged neighborhoods of Colonial Esperanza, Tijuana. I used my welding and sculpture experience to create the structures and domes of the buildings with the local craftspeople of Tijuana. James Hubbell trained volunteers to create these magical schools. They were all built with donations and volunteers to improve lives and give young children the opportunity to explore their love of the arts and academics in a beautiful safe environment. It was an amazing life experience to work on this project which has grown to be a big factor in changing so many young lives in a city where there were not many resources. My artistic contribution made on this amazing project continues to help make a difference to so many lives and will continue to change lives in the future, and it fills my heart with joy to be a part of something so wonderful that changes the world to be a better place.

What do you find most rewarding about being an artist?

I find peace and serenity when creating my art. I feel my collectors appreciate my art because it makes them feel the same way. In a hectic world I find joy in the little things and like to share that. My collectors and viewers often express that they feel the tranquility in my work. I feel blessed that I can create a calm place for people to escape to and find serenity.

Care to share any closing thoughts?

I have been very fortunate to have the most amazing parents and family who have encouraged me to follow my dreams and heart. Throughout my life I have always had their undying support. As a child, teen, young adult and now older adult, they still are my biggest source of encouragement. My children, husband, parents and friends are helping me along this beautiful journey. I am set to depart to Italy in the fall to follow my dream. I have been accepted into an Artist Residency near Florence. It has also been a dream of mine to study and paint in Italy. I am excited about the endless adventures possibilities that await on my canvas and palette!

I am deeply moved and honored to have been chosen to be a cover artist for Dan’s Papers. I thank you for this opportunity and honor.

To see more of Debbie Foglia’s art online, visit debbiefoglia.com. Her art can currently be seen at Westhampton Free Library in WHB through the end of July and at Borghese Vineyard in Cutchogue through Labor Day. Upcoming exhibitions include the Old Town Arts Guild Art Show at Southold Historical Museum July 27–28, the Quogue Historical Society Art Show on August 3, Art in the Garden at Church of the Redeemer August 17–18, the Southampton Artists Association Labor Day Art Show August 29–September 8, Thirty Squared Art Show at the Water Mill Museum September 9–15, and the Fall Old Town Arts Guild Art Show September 28–29.