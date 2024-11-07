Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, November 8-15, 2024
Get out in the Hamptons this week to enjoy live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more this week, November 8-15, 2024.
HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS
Candlelight Fridays–Annie Trezza
Friday, November 8, 4 p.m.
Enjoy the acoustic sounds of singer, songwriter, surfer and artist Annie Trezza at The Tasting Room at Wolffer Estates. Seasonal pairings, new wine and cider releases, and specialty cocktails are part of the experience. Reservations are highly recommended.
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com
Slam Poetry
Friday, November 8, 7 p.m.
Enjoy slam poetry from the Mayhem Poets, who will blend poetry, hip-hop, improv and stand-up comedy at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center.
75 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org
The Prom
Friday, November 8, 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 9, 2 and 7 p.m.
Don’t miss The Prom, a musical about a small-town prom, four Broadway stars and plenty of drama presented by South Fork Performing Arts at LTV Studios. Tickets are $25.
75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2777, ltveh.org
Solomon Hicks at the Canoe Place Grand Ballroom
Saturday, November 9, 8 p.m.
Hear Solomon Hicks, the 28-year-old blues guitarist, vocalist and composer from New York City, at Canoe Place. Tickets are $35.
239 E Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com
Stepping Out & Stepping Up for SCC
Saturday, November 9, 6 p.m.
Enjoy entertainment, food, raffles, a silent auction and spirits pulls to raise money for the Southampton Cultural Center!
25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org
Joe Vescey’s All-Star Comedy
Saturday, November 9, 8 p.m.
All-Star Comedy is back at the Bay Street Theater! Enjoy the comic stylings of Chase Abel, Erica Spera and Dino Vigo. Tickets start at $37.
1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org
The Hoodoo Loungers
Saturday, November 9, 8 p.m.
Don’t miss the R&B, swing and soul-flavored sounds of the Hoodoo Loungers at The Stephen Talkhouse. Tickets are $20.
161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com
HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Appertivo Sunset Cocktails
Friday and Saturday, November 8 and 9, 5 p.m.
Enjoy sunset views, curated cocktails from the house menu for $22, and a social hour at Baker House 1650.
181 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com
Exploring the Trails of Stony Hill
Saturday, November 9, 10 a.m.
Explore the fields and woods in North Amagansett with the Peconic Land Trust. The hike is moderately paced. Tickets are $10, and reservations are required.
Abraham’s Path, North of Town Lane, Amagansett. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org
Docent-Led Public Tours
Saturday, November 9, 1 and 2:30 p.m.
Explore the 16 acres that compose the Longhouse Reserve, including its gardens and art, under the guidance of knowledgeable docents. The tours are included in the price of admission. Reservations are recommended.
133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org
Veterans Day in Southampton Village
Monday, November 11, 10:30 a.m.
Enjoy a parade and ceremonies to honor veterans in Southampton. The event begins in Agawam Park.
51 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0247, southamptonvillage.org
Veterans Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Montauk Playhouse Community Center
Monday, November 11, noon
Celebrate veterans in the Suzanne Koch Gosman Flagpole Garden at the Montauk Playhouse Community Center. The event will include local scouts, wreath laying and refreshments.
240 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-668-1124, montaukplayhouse.org
ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS
Lost Foods of Long Island: A Traditional Holiday Dinner
Friday, November 8, 6 p.m.
Enjoy this colonial dinner sampling with chef Brian Collins at The Nathaniel Rogers House. Bites include Bonacker Clam Pie, Smoked Turkey, Samp, Oyster Dressing and Anadama Bread. You’ll learn about food prep and history while you dine.
2539 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1088, bridgehamptonmuseum.org
A Conversation with Ina Garten
Friday, November 8, 7 p.m.
Enjoy an intimate evening with Ina Garten in which she will discuss her unique journey as well as her memoir, Be Ready When the Luck Happens, which will be available for purchase along with a signed bookplate.
158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org
On Camera: Commercial Workshop
Saturday, November 9, 10 a.m.
Sharpen your improv skills, learn on-camera techniques, explore comedic timing and develop confidence at this one-day workshop at the Bay Street Theater. Tickets are $100.
1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org
Talk: John Melillo’s East End Perspective
Saturday, November 9, 1 p.m.
Join John Melillo, an oil contemporary realist painter and Vietnam veteran, as he discusses his art journey and “flag” series at the Southampton Arts Center.
25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
Ice Cream Presentation with Tara Glick of Brix Haus
Saturday, November 9
Enjoy this delicious presentation at the Roundtree Amagansett, where Tara Glick will demonstrate how to make her signature flavors, Brix Trax and Hot Honey Crunch. Brix Haus is a Brooklyn shop known for its delicious homemade ice cream.
273 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-518-2515, theroundtreehotels.com
Artist Talk with Paul Davis
Saturday, November 9, 6:30 p.m.
Head to The Church to enjoy a discussion with Paul Davis, one of the six artists featured in its current exhibition “Yes, No, Wow: The Push Pin Studios Revolution.”
48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org
NFL Sundays at The Clubhouse
Sunday, November 10
Watch the big game on the big screen while enjoying your favorite eats, pints and conversations at The Clubhouse in East Hampton.
174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hamptons. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com
Wellness Monday: Healing Breathwork with Celine Antoine
Monday, November 11, 3 p.m.
Join The Church in Sag Harbor for this event, exploring the role of circular breath in relieving stress and anxiety. Tickets are $10.
48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org
Friendsgiving
Tuesday, November 12
Enjoy delicious food and dancing hosted by the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons.
111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. 631-283-6168, dormitionhamptons.org
Living with a Star: Science That Matters to People
Tuesday, November 12, 7 p.m.
Join the Hamptons Observatory for this free virtual lecture co-hosted with Suffolk Community College. Register in advance online.
East Hampton hamptonsobservatory.org
Crossing the Bridge Between Burgundy & Barolo
Wednesday, November 13, 7:30 p.m.
Enjoy this informative wine exploration with Elmer Contreras, Vice President and Sales Director of Metro NY Wholesale, Frederick Wildman and Sons. Tasting sheets, crystal-tasting stems and small bites from Nick & Toni’s are included in the $35 ticket.
136 N. Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com
The Art of Charcuterie
Wednesday, November 13, 3 p.m.
Join Fromagiere Raven at the Quogue Library to create your own tasty charcuterie board. You’ll need to bring your own plate or board that’s 12 inches or smaller. $10 due at registration.
90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org
Moths of Long Island
Wednesday, November 13, 7 p.m.
Learn all about moths, including their life cycles, diversity and environmental challenges, at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge. Tickets are $5, and reservations are recommended.
3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org
A Salute to Hampton Bays Veterans!
Thursday, November 14, noon
Meet local veterans and check out the veterans display in the downstairs lobby on loan from the Hampton Bays Historical and Preservation Society.
52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org
Marie Curie’s Life and Work with Ed Sierra
Thursday, November 14, 2 p.m.
Head to the Rogers Memorial Library to learn about the life and work of Marie Curie, an early pioneer of radioactivity and the only woman to win the Nobel Prize twice.
91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org
HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS
New Works: Paintings by Margaret Carr
On view through November 15
Don’t miss the last week to head to the Quogue Library to view the intriguing paintings of Margaret Carr.
90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org
Daydreams
On view through November 17
Enjoy this exhibition at The Grenning Gallery featuring the paintings of Steven J. Levin, Matthias Meinal and Melissa Franklin Sanchez, all of which exhibit a dream-like quality.
26 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-7256-8468, grenninggallery.com
Ralph Gibson Nature: Object
On view through March 2, 2025
Enjoy this new exhibition at the Parrish Art Museum featuring a selection of Ralph Gibson photographs that explore the relationships between naturally found shapes and human creations.
279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org
