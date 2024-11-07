Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, November 8-15, 2024

Enjoy sunset cocktails in East Hampton this weekend.

Get out in the Hamptons this week to enjoy live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more this week, November 8-15, 2024.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Candlelight Fridays–Annie Trezza

Friday, November 8, 4 p.m.

Enjoy the acoustic sounds of singer, songwriter, surfer and artist Annie Trezza at The Tasting Room at Wolffer Estates. Seasonal pairings, new wine and cider releases, and specialty cocktails are part of the experience. Reservations are highly recommended.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Slam Poetry

Friday, November 8, 7 p.m.

Enjoy slam poetry from the Mayhem Poets, who will blend poetry, hip-hop, improv and stand-up comedy at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center.

75 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

The Prom

Friday, November 8, 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 9, 2 and 7 p.m.

Don’t miss The Prom, a musical about a small-town prom, four Broadway stars and plenty of drama presented by South Fork Performing Arts at LTV Studios. Tickets are $25.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2777, ltveh.org

Solomon Hicks at the Canoe Place Grand Ballroom

Saturday, November 9, 8 p.m.

Hear Solomon Hicks, the 28-year-old blues guitarist, vocalist and composer from New York City, at Canoe Place. Tickets are $35.

239 E Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Stepping Out & Stepping Up for SCC

Saturday, November 9, 6 p.m.

Enjoy entertainment, food, raffles, a silent auction and spirits pulls to raise money for the Southampton Cultural Center!

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Joe Vescey’s All-Star Comedy

Saturday, November 9, 8 p.m.

All-Star Comedy is back at the Bay Street Theater! Enjoy the comic stylings of Chase Abel, Erica Spera and Dino Vigo. Tickets start at $37.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

The Hoodoo Loungers

Saturday, November 9, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss the R&B, swing and soul-flavored sounds of the Hoodoo Loungers at The Stephen Talkhouse. Tickets are $20.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Appertivo Sunset Cocktails

Friday and Saturday, November 8 and 9, 5 p.m.

Enjoy sunset views, curated cocktails from the house menu for $22, and a social hour at Baker House 1650.

181 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com

Exploring the Trails of Stony Hill

Saturday, November 9, 10 a.m.

Explore the fields and woods in North Amagansett with the Peconic Land Trust. The hike is moderately paced. Tickets are $10, and reservations are required.

Abraham’s Path, North of Town Lane, Amagansett. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Docent-Led Public Tours

Saturday, November 9, 1 and 2:30 p.m.

Explore the 16 acres that compose the Longhouse Reserve, including its gardens and art, under the guidance of knowledgeable docents. The tours are included in the price of admission. Reservations are recommended.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Veterans Day in Southampton Village

Monday, November 11, 10:30 a.m.

Enjoy a parade and ceremonies to honor veterans in Southampton. The event begins in Agawam Park.

51 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0247, southamptonvillage.org

Veterans Day Flag Raising Ceremony at Montauk Playhouse Community Center

Monday, November 11, noon

Celebrate veterans in the Suzanne Koch Gosman Flagpole Garden at the Montauk Playhouse Community Center. The event will include local scouts, wreath laying and refreshments.

240 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-668-1124, montaukplayhouse.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Lost Foods of Long Island: A Traditional Holiday Dinner

Friday, November 8, 6 p.m.

Enjoy this colonial dinner sampling with chef Brian Collins at The Nathaniel Rogers House. Bites include Bonacker Clam Pie, Smoked Turkey, Samp, Oyster Dressing and Anadama Bread. You’ll learn about food prep and history while you dine.

2539 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1088, bridgehamptonmuseum.org

A Conversation with Ina Garten

Friday, November 8, 7 p.m.

Enjoy an intimate evening with Ina Garten in which she will discuss her unique journey as well as her memoir, Be Ready When the Luck Happens, which will be available for purchase along with a signed bookplate.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

On Camera: Commercial Workshop

Saturday, November 9, 10 a.m.

Sharpen your improv skills, learn on-camera techniques, explore comedic timing and develop confidence at this one-day workshop at the Bay Street Theater. Tickets are $100.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Talk: John Melillo’s East End Perspective

Saturday, November 9, 1 p.m.

Join John Melillo, an oil contemporary realist painter and Vietnam veteran, as he discusses his art journey and “flag” series at the Southampton Arts Center.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Ice Cream Presentation with Tara Glick of Brix Haus

Saturday, November 9

Enjoy this delicious presentation at the Roundtree Amagansett, where Tara Glick will demonstrate how to make her signature flavors, Brix Trax and Hot Honey Crunch. Brix Haus is a Brooklyn shop known for its delicious homemade ice cream.

273 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-518-2515, theroundtreehotels.com

Artist Talk with Paul Davis

Saturday, November 9, 6:30 p.m.

Head to The Church to enjoy a discussion with Paul Davis, one of the six artists featured in its current exhibition “Yes, No, Wow: The Push Pin Studios Revolution.”

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

NFL Sundays at The Clubhouse

Sunday, November 10

Watch the big game on the big screen while enjoying your favorite eats, pints and conversations at The Clubhouse in East Hampton.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hamptons. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Wellness Monday: Healing Breathwork with Celine Antoine

Monday, November 11, 3 p.m.

Join The Church in Sag Harbor for this event, exploring the role of circular breath in relieving stress and anxiety. Tickets are $10.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Friendsgiving

Tuesday, November 12

Enjoy delicious food and dancing hosted by the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons.

111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. 631-283-6168, dormitionhamptons.org

Living with a Star: Science That Matters to People

Tuesday, November 12, 7 p.m.

Join the Hamptons Observatory for this free virtual lecture co-hosted with Suffolk Community College. Register in advance online.

East Hampton hamptonsobservatory.org

Crossing the Bridge Between Burgundy & Barolo

Wednesday, November 13, 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy this informative wine exploration with Elmer Contreras, Vice President and Sales Director of Metro NY Wholesale, Frederick Wildman and Sons. Tasting sheets, crystal-tasting stems and small bites from Nick & Toni’s are included in the $35 ticket.

136 N. Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

The Art of Charcuterie

Wednesday, November 13, 3 p.m.

Join Fromagiere Raven at the Quogue Library to create your own tasty charcuterie board. You’ll need to bring your own plate or board that’s 12 inches or smaller. $10 due at registration.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Moths of Long Island

Wednesday, November 13, 7 p.m.

Learn all about moths, including their life cycles, diversity and environmental challenges, at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge. Tickets are $5, and reservations are recommended.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

A Salute to Hampton Bays Veterans!

Thursday, November 14, noon

Meet local veterans and check out the veterans display in the downstairs lobby on loan from the Hampton Bays Historical and Preservation Society.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Marie Curie’s Life and Work with Ed Sierra

Thursday, November 14, 2 p.m.

Head to the Rogers Memorial Library to learn about the life and work of Marie Curie, an early pioneer of radioactivity and the only woman to win the Nobel Prize twice.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

New Works: Paintings by Margaret Carr

On view through November 15

Don’t miss the last week to head to the Quogue Library to view the intriguing paintings of Margaret Carr.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Daydreams

On view through November 17

Enjoy this exhibition at The Grenning Gallery featuring the paintings of Steven J. Levin, Matthias Meinal and Melissa Franklin Sanchez, all of which exhibit a dream-like quality.

26 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-7256-8468, grenninggallery.com

Ralph Gibson Nature: Object

On view through March 2, 2025

Enjoy this new exhibition at the Parrish Art Museum featuring a selection of Ralph Gibson photographs that explore the relationships between naturally found shapes and human creations.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

