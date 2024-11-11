Trump Taps Lee Zeldin to Lead EPA

DREXEL HILL, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 29: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump (L) participates in a roundtable discussion with former Republican U.S. Representative from New York Lee Zeldin at the Drexelbrook Catering & Event Center on October 29, 2024 in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump has selected former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) to serve as the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Trump’s upcoming second term.

Zeldin represented New York State’s 1st Congressional District, which encompasses the entire East End and now includes the North Shore of Suffolk County, from 2015 to 2022. During Trump’s first term, Zeldin was one of his staunchest allies, defending him in his first impeachment trial in 2019 and supporting Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Zeldin joined other Republicans in refusing to certify the 2020 election result even after Trump supporters rioted inside the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. This will be Zeldin’s first political role since leaving Congress.

“Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies,” Trump said in a statement. “He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet. He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance, that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way.”

Zeldin forwent seeking another term in 2022 to challenge Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in New York’s 2022 gubernatorial eelction. While it was the closest race for the seat since 1994, Zeldin ultimately fell to Hochul by a margin of about 47% to 53%. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Rocky Point) won the race to replace Zeldin in 2022 and was just re-elected to the role.

The New York GOP cheered Trump’s choice.

“On behalf of the New York Republican Party, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Lee Zeldin on his appointment as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,” said New York State GOP Chair Ed Cox of Westhampton. “Lee has proven himself time and again to be a dedicated public servant, a fearless advocate for commonsense policies, and a strong voice for New Yorkers and all Americans. His appointment is a testament to President Trump’s commitment to revitalizing the original mission of the EPA — an agency created by Republican leadership under President Richard Nixon to protect our nation’s environment and its effects on the public’s health. As Administrator, Lee will be upholding a legacy of commonsense, dynamic environmental stewardship that reflects the core values of our party.”

The final swing state – Arizona – was called for Trump on Nov. 10, bringing the final tally to 312 votes for Trump and 226 for incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump also won the national popular vote – something he didn’t do in 2016 or 2020 – by a margin of about 50% to 48%, with other votes going to third party candidates.

Trump is only the second president in American history to serve a non-consecutive second term, the other being Grover Cleveland. With JD Vance of Ohio as his incoming vice president, Trump also joins a rather exclusive club of presidents to have more than one vice president.

“It is an honor to join President Trump’s Cabinet as EPA Administrator,” Zeldin tweeted. “We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI. We will do so while protecting access to clean air and water.”