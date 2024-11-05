Nick LaLota Defeats John Avlon in Race for New York's 1st Congressional District

Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Rocky Point), behind the podium, won re-election to his seat.

Incumbent Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Rocky Point) has successfully held onto his seat in New York’s 1st Congressional District, defeating Democratic challenger John Avlon. With the win, LaLota will take a second term in Congress in January.

LaLota won 55% of the vote over Avlon’s 44% with the majority of election districts reporting, according to unofficial rearly returns tallied by the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

“I’m fired up to go back to Washington to take another oath to fight for you,” LaLota told his supporters at his victory party in Patchogue. “I also want to say thank you to people who didn’t vote for me. You’re not garbage … regardless of your affiliation, I will continue to serve every constituent on Long Island.”

LaLota defeated Democrat Bridget Fleming in November of 2022 and replaced former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) in Congress. Zeldin had declined to run for re-election, instead unsuccessfully running for governor against Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The district includes the entire East End as well as the North Shore of Suffolk County up to the Nassau County line in the Town of Huntington.

John Avlon, a former CNN anchor, announced his candidacy earlier this year, and defeated Stony Brook professor Nancy Goroff in the primary.

“What we’re facing in Suffolk County tonight isn’t the outcome we wanted,” Avlon said in his concession remarks. “It’s a hard night in Suffolk County for us Democrats. It’s a hard night for many Democrats in the country, but the fight continues, and it’s really important for us to keep the energy up to understand that this is not a time for us to shirk back, but it’s a time for folks to step up continuously,

because the good fight never ends.”

Both candidates faced questions about residency in the district, with voters questioning if Avlon truly lived in Sag Harbor full time as opposed to splitting his time between there and Manhattan, while it is a known fact that LaLota lives in Amityville, in New York’s 2nd congressional district.

“He couldn’t vote for himself in this election,” Avlon told Dan’s Papers before the result was in. “Did he write himself in? Did he vote for Andrew Garbarino? You should ask him.”

On the issues, the candidates sparred over abortion, taxes, the border, and more, with LaLota claiming to hold moderate views and be bipartisan, while Avlon accused him of “presenting moderate in an election, but voting MAGA in Washington.”

LaLota’s relection came as his colleague, Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Sayville) defeated Democratic challenger Rob Lubin in New York’s 2nd congressional district.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, results were still uncertain for Long Island’s other two congressional races in Nassau County: U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) seeking re-election against Republican former state Assemblyman Michael J. LiPetri Jr. and freshman U.S. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-Island Park) facing a challenge from Democratic former Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen.