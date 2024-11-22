Westhampton Beach Raises Money for Food Pantry
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
11/22/2024
The Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Westhampton Beach and the event co-chairs Beth Hard, Phillip DeBrita and Rori Jones hosted the 27th Annual Food Pantry Fundraiser, bringing together the community.
Guests enjoyed a buffet featuring food and drink prepared by Sydney’s Taylor Made Cuisine, SHOCK Ice Cream and Hampton Coffee.
Children dressed in their Halloween best participated in face painting.
The fundraiser also included a raffle and silent auction, with proceeds from the day supporting the Parish’s food pantry, helping to provide meals for those in need.