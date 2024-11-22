Event & Party Photos

Westhampton Beach Raises Money for Food Pantry

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 11/22/2024

Abby Bigora, Kathleen Pantaleo, Alejandia RodriuezAlicia Doherty

Chris and Christopher Scapppatore with Christopher CordellaAlicia Doherty

Colleen Robesch and FamilyAlicia Doherty

Dorothy Carrillo, Mary Yutes, Lillian Schon, Tammy BeczaAlicia Doherty

Event Co-Chairs Beth Hard (Rotary Club) Phillip DeBrita (Knights of Columbus - Past Grand Knight) Rori Jones (Kiwanis Club)Alicia Doherty

George Motz, Lisha TerryAlicia Doherty

Julie, Meghan and Steve PomroyAlicia Doherty

June Howington, Patty and Charles ConigliaroAlicia Doherty

Knights of Columbus member serversAlicia Doherty

Mark Knotoff, Victoria HedbergAlicia Doherty

Matson and Fr Joe MirroAlicia Doherty

Maureen Jean Daniel, Valerie FinkeAlicia Doherty

Mike and Susan BerdnkaAlicia Doherty

Natalie McShane, The Cosumanos, The CappiellosAlicia Doherty

Pastor Ken Grooms, Former Grand Knight Joe Sala and Members of the Westhampton KOCAlicia Doherty

Penelope and Grace, Elyse Richman - Shock Ice Cream, Isabelle and HaileyAlicia Doherty

Roxanne and Carol Thorne, Linda DackowAlicia Doherty

Rylee Dean and XavierAlicia Doherty

The Donahues and Rielly StrandAlicia Doherty

The Mezzatestas, Angelina Beard, The KilduffsAlicia Doherty

Westhampton HS volunteers Taylor and Sophia (Key Club) Jennifer and Avery (Interact) Sarah (Key Club)Alicia Doherty

The Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Westhampton Beach and the event co-chairs Beth Hard, Phillip DeBrita and Rori Jones hosted the 27th Annual Food Pantry Fundraiser, bringing together the community.

Guests enjoyed a buffet featuring food and drink prepared by Sydney’s Taylor Made Cuisine, SHOCK Ice Cream and Hampton Coffee.

Children dressed in their Halloween best participated in face painting.

The fundraiser also included a raffle and silent auction, with proceeds from the day supporting the Parish’s food pantry, helping to provide meals for those in need.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles