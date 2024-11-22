Westhampton Beach Raises Money for Food Pantry

Abby Bigora, Kathleen Pantaleo, Alejandia Rodriuez Alicia Doherty Chris and Christopher Scapppatore with Christopher Cordella Alicia Doherty Colleen Robesch and Family Alicia Doherty Dorothy Carrillo, Mary Yutes, Lillian Schon, Tammy Becza Alicia Doherty Event Co-Chairs Beth Hard (Rotary Club) Phillip DeBrita (Knights of Columbus - Past Grand Knight) Rori Jones (Kiwanis Club) Alicia Doherty George Motz, Lisha Terry Alicia Doherty Julie, Meghan and Steve Pomroy Alicia Doherty June Howington, Patty and Charles Conigliaro Alicia Doherty Knights of Columbus member servers Alicia Doherty Mark Knotoff, Victoria Hedberg Alicia Doherty Matson and Fr Joe Mirro Alicia Doherty Maureen Jean Daniel, Valerie Finke Alicia Doherty Mike and Susan Berdnka Alicia Doherty Natalie McShane, The Cosumanos, The Cappiellos Alicia Doherty Pastor Ken Grooms, Former Grand Knight Joe Sala and Members of the Westhampton KOC Alicia Doherty Penelope and Grace, Elyse Richman - Shock Ice Cream, Isabelle and Hailey Alicia Doherty Roxanne and Carol Thorne, Linda Dackow Alicia Doherty Rylee Dean and Xavier Alicia Doherty The Donahues and Rielly Strand Alicia Doherty The Mezzatestas, Angelina Beard, The Kilduffs Alicia Doherty Westhampton HS volunteers Taylor and Sophia (Key Club) Jennifer and Avery (Interact) Sarah (Key Club) Alicia Doherty

The Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Westhampton Beach and the event co-chairs Beth Hard, Phillip DeBrita and Rori Jones hosted the 27th Annual Food Pantry Fundraiser, bringing together the community.

Guests enjoyed a buffet featuring food and drink prepared by Sydney’s Taylor Made Cuisine, SHOCK Ice Cream and Hampton Coffee.

Children dressed in their Halloween best participated in face painting.

The fundraiser also included a raffle and silent auction, with proceeds from the day supporting the Parish’s food pantry, helping to provide meals for those in need.