Antisemitic Graffiti Resurfaces in Montauk

Hateful anti-Semitic graffiti in Montauk in 2023, Photo: Rabbi Josh Franklin

New York State and local authorities are investigating the discovery of swastikas and other antisemitic messages at Shadmoor State Park in Montauk shortly before Hannukah and for the second time in about a year.

The messages found spray painted on five signs included the phrase “Der Juden,” which is German for “The Jews,” which was similar to antisemitic graffiti written partly in German found in Montauk last year.

“This appalling act of hate and vandalism is a stark reminder of the importance of our sacred mission at the Jewish Center: to be a safe haven for the Jewish people and a cultural and spiritual beacon of Judaism, especially in times when the world feels unsteady,” Rabbi Josh Franklin wrote in response to the vandalism before leading a rally against hate in response.

Such incidents come amid a spike in reports of antisemitic crimes after Hamas terrorists massacred and kidnapped Israeli civilians in a surprise attack on Oct. 7, 2023 that prompted the Israeli military to respond with a counter offensive aimed at Gaza.

No arrests have been made in the latest case. The incident comes about a year after Michael Nicholoulias pleaded not guilty at East Hampton Town Justice Court to felony charges of aggravated harassment and criminal mischief as a hate crime and other charges for allegedly spray painting swastikas across Montauk in October and November of last year.