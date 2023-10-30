Montuak Swastika Graffiti Spree Shocks the Hamptons

Hateful anti-Semitic graffiti in Montauk, Photo: Rabbi Josh Franklin

A vandal or vandals spray painted swastikas and anti-Semitic messages at several locations across Montauk, where East Hampton Town Police are investigating the incidents and the community is rallying in response.

The graffiti was found Monday morning at food trailers, a sign and utility equipment near Ditch Plains Beach as well as outside Naturally Good Foods, a health food store downtown, and Sausages Pizza, at the rear of the buildings on Main Street in Montauk.

The person or people involved were believed to have struck between Sunday night and Monday morning.



“We live in a close-knit, caring, and inclusive community, but this morning we were greeted by evil and disgusting symbols of hatred which appeared in Montauk during the overnight hours, on town buildings and private businesses,” said East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc. “I condemn these racist, anti-Semitic acts in the strongest possible terms. Civil society requires us to treat each other with respect, tolerance, and dignity, especially now as tensions are increasing due to conflicts in other parts of the world.”

The incident came about a month after Hamas terrorists massacred and kidnapped Israeli civilians in a surprise attack that prompted the Israeli military to respond with a counter offensive aimed at Gaza. The Monday rally condemning the anti-Semitic in downtown Montauk is the latest effort on the East End to show support for the Jewish community following Hamas’ attack.

“I spent the morning in Montauk cleaning up the graffiti left on a Montauk store owned by Jews,” Rabbi Josh Franklin of the Jewish Center of the Hamptons wrote on Facebook. “It feels like I’m living Kristallnacht in 2023.”

Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass, was the Nazi-led campaign to smash the windows of businesses owned by Jews in 1938, one of the precursors to the Holocaust in which the Nazis systematically killed 7 million Jews and others.

Besides black spray-painted swastikas — the Nazi symbol — the graffiti also included the phrases “Jeden Die” and “Free Palestine.”

Police are still investigating and ask that anyone with security cameras near the two incidents check for suspicious persons during the night of Sunday, October 29 or morning of Monday, October 30.

Call East Hampton Town Police with tips or information at 631-537-7575.