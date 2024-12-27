Ring In the New Year with These East End 'Food Seen' Specials

Baron’s Cove is hosting a New Year’s Eve party.

What a year we’ve had in 2024! Let’s make this new year count and ring in 2025 in style. If you haven’t solidified your plans yet, don’t wait! There are plenty of exciting foodie happenings taking place across the East End that you won’t want to miss – but spots are filling up. Book your holiday happenings now!

Baron’s Cove is hosting the ultimate New Year’s Eve party in the Hamptons – and you’re invited! Ring in 2025 with two seatings – one at 6 p.m. for $125 per person and one at 9 p.m. for $175 per person. They have prepared for a celebration to start 2025 in classic American style with panoramic views of the harbor. The evening will be accented by live music, delicious dining and a lively atmosphere all the way to midnight. The restaurant will host your choice of two New Year’s Eve seatings, each featuring a delicious prix fixe menu and a midnight champagne toast for the late seating to ring in the new year at your favorite Harbor-side restaurant. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website.

Need party platters for your New Year’s Eve celebration? Bostwick’s Seafood Market in East Hampton is now offering party platters to go including chicken wings, baked clams, lobster dinners, Mongolian BBQ ribs, lobster quesadillas, steamed mussels and clams, raw bar, soba noodles and salads, crab cakes, lobster corn cakes, spring rolls, kebabs and more. Platters are available in all sizes and custom platters may be ordered as well. The seafood market will be open until 2 p.m. on NYE offering fresh seafood and prepared platters to go. Orders can be placed by calling them directly at 631-324-2700.

Goldberg’s Food Market is now open in Water Mill Village! This dynamic new food concept, led by Marc Goldberg, a celebrated name in the Hamptons culinary scene, has officially opened its doors, providing an exceptional all-day dining experience for the community. The 4,100-square-foot space introduces a vibrant food hub offering something for everyone to enjoy. Aside from Goldberg’s signature bagels, artisanal pizza, an expanded deli selection and ice cream will now be available all in one welcoming location. Stop in to say hello and welcome this exciting new foodie favorite to our community!

New Year’s Eve should be full of elegance and excitement as you say goodbye to 2024 and welcome in 2025. There is no better way to experience this unforgettable evening than at Good Ground Tavern at Canoe Place Inn! Indulge in a delectable multi-course dinner at $115 per person crafted by their executive chef, sip on champagne and specialty cocktails and enjoy lively festive music by the Ken Fowser Trio. The dinner will take place from 5:30 – 9 p.m. on December 31 with menu items including Heirloom Chicory Salad with Pomegranate, Comte Cheese and Pistachio Vinaigrette, Honeynut Squash Raviolo with Toasted Hazelnuts, Sage and Pecorino Romano, Butter Poached Maine Lobster with Choucroute Pierogi, Baby Leeks and Red Beet Butter and more. The full menu can be found on their website where you can also make your reservations. Cheers!

Did you know?

Duryea’s and the St. Regis Kanai Resort Riviera Maya have opened a new pop-up beach club experience in the Caribbean? The renowned lifestyle brand and award-winning resort have joined forces to redefine beachfront indulgence in the Caribbean. The collaboration brings Duryea’s signature elegance and culinary excellence to one of the world’s most scenic destinations, creating an extraordinary new beach club experience, available to guests and visitors from December 19, 2024 to April 20, 2025. The partnership will infuse Mediterranean-inspired design and a relaxed yet refined ambiance. A menu featuring Duryea’s signature Lobster Cobb Salad, Mediterranean spreads, and the Asado platter — with brochettes cooked over a wood-burning grill — sets the tone for unforgettable dining. For more information, visit the St. Regis Kanai Resort Riviera Maya website.

Bits & Bites:

Main Prospect in Southampton has the Surfcasters performing December 27 beginning at 9 p.m., don’t miss out!

Looking for a delicious brunch spot post New Year’s? Book your tables at Salt & Loft in Westhampton Beach for menu items including French toast, smoked salmon toast, eggs benedict and more. Pair it with one of their brunch signature cocktails for the perfect meal.

Southampton Social Club & Union Burger Bar are teaming up once again for their annual New Year’s Eve Celebration! It’s the perfect way to say goodbye to 2024 and welcome in 2025 with friends, great food, and a lively atmosphere. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting their websites!

Food Quote: “Life is uncertain. Eat dessert first.” -Ernestine Ulmer