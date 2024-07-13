Art of Eating, Bostwick’s Seafood Market & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Bostwick’s cold lobster roll

If you are looking to impress your guests with delectable catering at your party or exciting events taking place in the Hamptons during their visit, this edition of “Food Seen” is for you. Get inspired for your summer parties and itineraries with our foodie happenings below!

FOODIE NEWS

Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons will be taking place on July 18! As part of the Dan’s Taste series, Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina and Dan’s Papers are teaming up to bring you a Hamptons foodie dream come true. Hosted by celebrity chef Anne Burrell, this ultimate culinary event of the summer features the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes. This is a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food and drink. Each part of the event has been curated, from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor. For more info and to purchase your tickets, visit DansTaste.com.

Having a party and need catering? The award-winning Motorino Pizzeria Napoletana has expanded to the Hamptons with their custom-built wood-fired pizza trailer available for on-demand pizza parties! Motorino Mobile offers a full onsite pizza station, complete with refrigeration, tent and lights. Pizza favorites are served with special additions highlighting local fare and bounty from the East End. It’s as close as you’ll get to having a pizzeria in your backyard, and it’s perfect if you’re hosting an intimate gathering at your home, an outdoor wedding at a local vineyard or an end-of-summer party at your place of business. Visit their website for more information and to book your party!

Bostwick’s Chowder House and Bostwick’s on the Harbor want to showcase another member of the family, Bostwick’s Seafood Market! The market offers a wide variety of selections such as fresh local fish, live lobsters, shellfish, Bostwick’s famous chowders, prime steaks, a stocked pantry, select fresh produce, desserts, breads, beverages and more. To top it off, they offer lobsters and clambakes to-go, as well as catered clambakes for a minimum of 40 guests. If you’re looking for all things seafood, this is the place.

DID YOU KNOW?

Art of Eating Catering & Event Planning creates exceptional events that impress with East End local ingredients and culinary flair. Have you tried their addictive homemade potato chips? These exquisite potato chips are available at select markets in the Hamptons for $12 a bag, and if you see them around, be sure to pick up a bag as they’re selling fast! Some locations to keep your eye out for are Amber Waves Farm, Balsam Farm, Milk Pail in Watermill and Street Leaf Johnny’s new store next to Citarella in Southampton. These chips are exclusive with limited production and limited distribution to only a select few local farm outlets. Support local and give their chips a try!

BITS & BITES

Cocktails and Cabanas at Solé East is happening! Complimentary cocktails and bites are available thanks to Fósforo Mezcal, the house of the legendary tobalá agave. Poolside pours are available from 5–8 p.m. and you can enjoy them while cooling off at the pool or lounging in a daybed. Happy sipping!

The Clubhouse Hamptons wants to spoil you with happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4–6 p.m. with half price food and drinks! Thirsty Thursdays are especially happy, with After Happy Hour taking place from 6–11 p.m. featuring $7 cans, $36 buckets and $30 pitchers.

Check out the Bedell Cellars website for the plethora of events they have taking place! From Braun’s Seafood Truck & Artist Popup: Chris Hamilton to Wine-Down Wednesdays: Robin Sidor with burgers by Crossover Meats, there is an event for everyone to enjoy.

Captain Jack’s on the Coast has debuted a brand new cocktail, the Lavender Margarita! This refreshing summer beverage is made with locally produced Vida Morada from Better Man Distilling Co.

Ride through the vines, brunch a la mexicana, enjoy oysters and rosé and more are taking place throughout the month at RGNY Vineyards in Riverhead Town! They are celebrating fice years on the North Fork this year and would like to toast to five years and beyond with you!

Rowdy Hall is now offering outdoor dining, brunch menus and a new late-night menu! Check out their website for menus and more information.

FOOD QUOTE

“There is no sincerer love than the love of food.” –George Bernard Shaw