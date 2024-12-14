Greg Fischer of Calverton Remembered for Political Tenacity

Greg Fischer

Greg Fischer, an author, community advocate, businessman and perennial political candidate from Calverton, died at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore on Oct. 25. He was 67.

Born on Nov. 30, 1956, he was the son of NYPD Captain Fred Fischer and Dorothy Jiskra. He graduated from SUNY New Paltz and earned his master’s degree in economics at SUNY Albany. He was certified as a paralegal, inventor who held multiple patents and founding CEO of Micro Perfect, a software consulting firm — but he was best known for running for elected office every year, although he never won.

“He was a fierce American patriot known for his tenacious defense of our American democracy,” his partner, co-author and campaign manager Ela Hodosky wrote in an obituary for Fischer. “He was known to appear wearing a Hulk costume which surprised and delighted his friends and his many political supporters.”

Among his many political campaigns over the past 25 years, he ran for New York State Senate as a Democrat, Suffolk County executive as a Libertarian and state comptroller on the Rent Is 2 Damn High party line.

He was also a member of the Calverton Civic Association, board member of Americans for Legal Reform and briefly published The Political Patriot newspaper based in Riverhead. He also published Hercules Flexed Tales of the Mighty Greg Fischer and was co-author of “19” Love, Lust and Covid.

In addition to Hodosky, he is survived by his four children Adam Fischer-Gledhill, Andrew Fischer-Gledhill, Clark Allen Fischer, and Anna Lee Fischer; his brother Conrad Fischer and nephews and the mothers of his children, Norine Gledhill and Ashley Anne Clark.

He was waked at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead on Nov. 4. A mass celebrating Greg’s life was held at St. Isidore’s Roman Catholic Church before he was laid to rest at Riverhead Cemetery on Nov. 5, Election Day.