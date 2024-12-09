Recipe: Learn to Make Arthur & Sons Decadent Gnocchi Alfredo

Arthur & Sons’ gnocchi Alfredo

We know you’ll miss Arthur & Sons while they’re closed for the season, so channel your inner Joe Isidori and cook up some of their Gnocchi Alfredo at home this winter! This dish is sure to be a hit with everyone in your family. Enjoy!

Gnocchi Alfredo with Basil & Parmigiano Reggiano by Chef Joe Isidori

Ingredients

1/3 cup roasted garlic

8 leaves of basil, torn, for cooking

3 cups milk

Salt to taste

Gnocchi, cooked

¾ cup Pecorino Romano, grated

1 wedge Parmigiano Reggiano

7 leaves basil, for garnish

Extra virgin olive oil, for garnish

Directions

Place roasted garlic and torn basil in a large sauté pan and toast the basil to release the aromatics.

Add milk and reduce by half.

Season with salt to taste.

Add the cooked gnocchi and pecorino Romano to the sauce and toss to evenly coat the gnocchi.

Remove from heat and serve on a large family style plate.

Generously shave parmigiano Reggiano over the pasta.

Garnish with basil leaves and finish the fish by lightly drizzling extra virgin olive oil over the pasta.

Arthur & Sons is located at 203 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike in Bridgehampton. Visit arthurandsonsnyc.com/pages/bridgehampton for more info.