Southampton Village Honors Local Veterans

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 12/17/2024

Captain Eisenhower, Captain Wood, Captain StithamAlicia Doherty

National Anthem Singer Emily PaccasassiAlicia Doherty

Jennifer and Ken TelviAlicia Doherty

Joseph P Brady US Marine Veteran, Robert Landsiedel US Air Force VeteranAlicia Doherty

Louen Benett, Kurt Hauquitz, Alvin Woods US Army Veteran, Jim Vacey US Army VeteranAlicia Doherty

Mary Welker, Janet Woo, Joseph Taranto Yeoman 2nd Class US NavyAlicia Doherty

Master of Ceremonies Tom GuldiAlicia Doherty

Roy Enstine, Gerry Burkhart US ArmyAlicia Doherty

Southampton HS Choir, James Tartaglia Choir DirectorAlicia Doherty

Terry Buckley 101st Airborne Vietnam WarAlicia Doherty

Virginia StylerAlicia Doherty

The Commission on Veterans Patriotic Events held a Veterans Day Ceremony in Agawam Park, Southampton.

The day began with a short parade from the First Presbyterian Church, traveling down Jobs Lane and into the park.

The ceremony, led by Master of Ceremonies Tom Guldi, featured author Tim Hendricks, former Army Tank Platoon Leader, and Military Intelligence Officer, who delivered a speech.

Following the service, participants and guests gathered at the Veterans Memorial Hall for refreshments.

