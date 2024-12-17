Southampton Village Honors Local Veterans

Captain Eisenhower, Captain Wood, Captain Stitham Alicia Doherty National Anthem Singer Emily Paccasassi Alicia Doherty Jennifer and Ken Telvi Alicia Doherty Joseph P Brady US Marine Veteran, Robert Landsiedel US Air Force Veteran Alicia Doherty Louen Benett, Kurt Hauquitz, Alvin Woods US Army Veteran, Jim Vacey US Army Veteran Alicia Doherty Mary Welker, Janet Woo, Joseph Taranto Yeoman 2nd Class US Navy Alicia Doherty Master of Ceremonies Tom Guldi Alicia Doherty Roy Enstine, Gerry Burkhart US Army Alicia Doherty Southampton HS Choir, James Tartaglia Choir Director Alicia Doherty Terry Buckley 101st Airborne Vietnam War Alicia Doherty Virginia Styler Alicia Doherty

The Commission on Veterans Patriotic Events held a Veterans Day Ceremony in Agawam Park, Southampton.

The day began with a short parade from the First Presbyterian Church, traveling down Jobs Lane and into the park.

The ceremony, led by Master of Ceremonies Tom Guldi, featured author Tim Hendricks, former Army Tank Platoon Leader, and Military Intelligence Officer, who delivered a speech.

Following the service, participants and guests gathered at the Veterans Memorial Hall for refreshments.