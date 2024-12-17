Southampton Village Honors Local Veterans
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
12/17/2024
Captain Eisenhower, Captain Wood, Captain StithamAlicia Doherty
National Anthem Singer Emily PaccasassiAlicia Doherty
Jennifer and Ken TelviAlicia Doherty
Joseph P Brady US Marine Veteran, Robert Landsiedel US Air Force VeteranAlicia Doherty
Louen Benett, Kurt Hauquitz, Alvin Woods US Army Veteran, Jim Vacey US Army VeteranAlicia Doherty
Mary Welker, Janet Woo, Joseph Taranto Yeoman 2nd Class US NavyAlicia Doherty
Master of Ceremonies Tom GuldiAlicia Doherty
Roy Enstine, Gerry Burkhart US ArmyAlicia Doherty
Southampton HS Choir, James Tartaglia Choir DirectorAlicia Doherty
Terry Buckley 101st Airborne Vietnam WarAlicia Doherty
Virginia StylerAlicia Doherty
The Commission on Veterans Patriotic Events held a Veterans Day Ceremony in Agawam Park, Southampton.
The day began with a short parade from the First Presbyterian Church, traveling down Jobs Lane and into the park.
The ceremony, led by Master of Ceremonies Tom Guldi, featured author Tim Hendricks, former Army Tank Platoon Leader, and Military Intelligence Officer, who delivered a speech.
Following the service, participants and guests gathered at the Veterans Memorial Hall for refreshments.