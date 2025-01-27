The Big Give: Philanthropy Is a 365 Day Endeavor in NYC

City Harvest food donations.

Hello, dear readers from a new year and quarter of a century.

Wishes of merriment and joy at the start of 2025 have unfortunately been overshadowed by devastating news from across the country. Sadly, the Los Angeles fires have destroyed much of a vibrant sister city. It is a dark time in America, but enduring stories of heroism are rising from the ashes. Looking over what is going on thousands of miles away from Gotham, we witness people helping each other despite the odds.

January is typically when philanthropic efforts seem to fall by the wayside. The holiday season has passed, and for some reason, minds shift to forgetfulness of the neighbor who may not be as blessed. These massive fires are horrible, but the one hope is that they will perpetually remind us never to forget we are humans who all belong to the same tribe.

The synergy around giving back to mankind is strengthened by a bond many of our city dwellers feel year-round. They serve as a prime example that every day is a day to be kind.

“Giving back is not just for the wealthy. Giving back means that you’re mindful,” Kelly Killoren Bensimon points out. “I think what really resonates with a lot of New Yorkers is that we see a lot of possibility. That one thing that really separates us is our constant desire to be better.”

The notable figure leads a busy life overseeing real estate deals and prominent creative editorial positions. Still, she is the first to tell you that there is always energy to muster up to comfort your neighbor.

Tireless efforts take up her days where she humbly surrenders her time to such causes as Food Bank For New York City. Participating in mobile food pantries and working with other volunteers at one of the city’s largest hunger-relief organizations is part of a mission to end hunger and create support for community survival.

Bensimon encourages her friends and family to participate when possible as she shares a message of charitable inspiration for so many others to do the same.

“People think the holidays are over, so now is the time to revert and take care of myself. But this is when the city needs to care even more,” she states. “Thanks for the check you wrote last month, but remember to be mindful and kind. Truly successful and charitable people have the mindset that you must spend the time and effort all year.”

Another critical group paving the philanthropic pathway in 2025 is City Harvest, which will rescue 81 million pounds of high-quality, nutritious food that would otherwise go to waste as they deliver it for free to soup kitchens and food pantries across the five boroughs.

“We are so fortunate to have a lot of volunteers during the holiday season when giving back is at the top of people’s minds. But it’s harder to attract volunteers in the new year, especially for our outdoor food distributions, even though the need for food is just as high,” says Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest. “It’s critical that City Harvest rescue and deliver free food to New Yorkers in need year-round, and our volunteers help make that possible. Volunteering in January is such a great support.”

The organization will host weekly repacks at its headquarters in Sunset Park. Volunteers put together bulk produce into smaller family-sized bags that are distributed to food pantries. The organization also offers several other ways to give, including distributing food directly to neighbors in need through a farmers’ market-style mobile market.

Big Apple Giving this winter will also showcase efforts to help those in need while highlighting other causes. Concert for America will take place at Town Hall on Jan. 20. Musical and comedic performances will be produced, with inspiring messages from those on the front lines advocating for justice. Human rights organizations to benefit include the Sierra Club, Southern Poverty Law Center, Black Theatre United, The National Immigration Law Center, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, and more.

The Algemeiner will host their annual J100 Gala on Jan. 14, which will further recognize the importance of giving in New York City.

“It is a privilege to host the J100 Gala and unveil our annual J100 List right here in New York City, the unparalleled epicenter of global philanthropy. This city embodies a spirit of generosity and leadership that inspires and uplifts communities worldwide,” David M. Cohen, CEO of The Algemeiner says. “The J100 Gala is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of those who champion truth and justice, and there’s no better place to honor their contributions than in a city where giving and impact know no bounds.”

Even the medical community will feel the power of charity beyond the holiday season. Billboard-charting artist Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin has teamed up with designer Ximena Kavalekas to launch a new line of clutches. The seventh-generation descendant of shipping and railroad industrialist Cornelius Vanderbilt will continue the spirit of generational philanthropy when she hosts a trunk sale, with proceeds benefiting the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation.

Collectively, these gallant efforts by people making a difference in our town spread wings destined to soar on the horizon of 2025. A new day of hope is upon us.

Have faith that Los Angeles will resurrect like a phoenix. We in New York send our heartfelt support. Over the next few weeks, our collective mission of goodwill in January will warm hearts in the cold here and radiate much-needed love to our treasured sister city.