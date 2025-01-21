Bethenny Frankel & Other Hamptons Stars Step Up for Wildfire Victims

Bethenny Frankel is seen at the Global Empowerment Mission Bstrong Los Angeles Headquarters on January 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

As wildfires ravage Los Angeles, leaving a trail of devastation, heartbreak, and the loss of at least 24 lives, the West Coast is reeling from one of the most destructive natural disasters in recent memory. In the face of this tragedy, the Hamptons community has rallied to make a difference. From spearheading relief initiatives to hosting high-profile fundraisers, these East End residents are committed to helping those in need. Among them is Bethenny Frankel, who through her BStrong foundation raised $17 million in aid and nearly $2 million in monetary donations.

In a post on social media on Jan. 15, she described it as “the most meaningful day” in her relief efforts. The initiative is known for its swift response to crises and has aided victims of hurricanes, the Maui wildfires, and the war in Ukraine. Now, BStrong is channeling its efforts toward those displaced by California’s raging wildfires, providing critical aid to people need it most. Frankel also shared footage of the BStrong warehouse in Los Angeles.

“We have the space for one year, it could go longer because it could take a long time to rebuild,” she said. The next day on Jan. 16, Frankel — who lives in Shinnecock Bay — rang the Nasdaq bell on Wall Street — a symbolic moment marking a new milestone for her BStrong foundation. “My partner @michaelcapponi and I have taken this little effort that could to a global disaster relief initiative that is unstoppable and unparalleled. What a great experience to share with people I care about and all of you,” Frankel wrote online. “Thank you for supporting me.”

The former Real Housewives of New York City star spent the monumental day with her daughter, Bryn, and reflected on the importance of choosing the right collaborators. “I just want to mention that who you choose to work with is so critical. It’s as critical as who you choose to associate with, your friendships, because every partner that I work with in all different areas has stepped out to donate to be strong without asking for crap. And that makes me feel really proud about the people I choose to work with and partner with,” Frankel said.

Billionaire Michael Rubin, who owns multiple properties in the Hamptons and is best-known in the area for his annual star-studded July Fourth party, channeled his network for wildfire relief through his sports merchandising company, Fanatics. The company launched an “LA Strong” collection, collaborating with all Los Angeles-based sports teams, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the American Red Cross. “What’s happening is absolutely gut-wrenching and it’s our duty to use our platform in any way we can and we are working around the clock to find ways to provide additional relief efforts in LA,” Rubin said.

Bridgehampton resident Christie Brinkley lent her star power to the cause while in Palm Beach co-hosting the American Humane Society’s Hero Dog Awards on Jan. 8. While it wasn’t the original plan, the event quickly pivoted to a fundraiser for animals affected by the wildfires. “I’m especially touched by these efforts as I grew up in Malibu and I went to school in Pacific Palisades in California, so this is really, very close to my heart,” Brinkley told the crowd at the event. “Thank you so much for being generous tonight for the animals in California.” Every dollar raised during the event went directly toward helping rescue animals displaced by the fires.

East Hampton homeowner Jon Bon Jovi and his son Jesse Bongiovi joined the effort through their rosé company, Hampton Water, which announced donations to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and Another Round, Another Rally.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop donated over $2 million in products to aid Los Angeles fire victims. The actress-turned-wellness guru and Amagansett homeowner announced the donations will go to charities like Baby2Baby and Altadena Girls, which support children and teens affected by the fires. In an emotional letter to her nine million followers, she paid tribute to all Angelenos, first responders, local journalists, and neighbors within the surrounding communities for taking action. “With the support of our Brentwood store team, we are distributing care packages of beauty and skin care products to goop clients directly affected by the fires. Our very own Chef Kim, who represents the best of us, mobilized goop Kitchen quickly to serve over 800 meals to first responders. More to come as we rebuild,” she said.