Gia Horton Reflects on the Tranquil Nature of Art

January 24, 2025 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Gia Horton

This week, a popular and returning Dan’s Papers cover artist, Gia Horton (formerly Gia Schifano) brings us her 11th Dan’s cover, “Tranquility.” Here Horton, who’s enjoyed a lifetime of summers in Southampton’s North Sea area, discusses her painting, her love of the sea and the inspiration it brings. She also speaks about finding time as an artist to be quiet and alone to reflect and allow one’s creativity some room to breathe.

A Conversation with Gia Horton

What was your inspiration for this painting? Where is it and when was it painted?

I painted this piece last year. It has since found a home with a collector. Inspiration for this painting, as my others, comes from the quaint tranquil areas of the East End. I find such beauty in a morning kayak ride or a walk with my dog along a remote beach near the bay. That’s when the bay and the harbor are almost motionless, like a mirror. Everything is reflected in the water. That is the atmosphere I love most. I saw that singular boat moored in the Peconic, the reflection was perfect with just little ripples moving it every so slightly. I knew it was perfect for the long canvas I had waiting for just that moment in time. As the title says, “Tranquility” is the feeling I always tune into.

What draws you to painting boats and these seaside scenes?

I have always loved being out on the water. Being on boats holds special memories for me. Growing up, I thought it was such a magical way to travel. My dad would take us out for a ride around the bay and he’d teach us about the wildlife. I always wanted him to drive through the channels and marinas so I could see all the big boats. I was fascinated by them. They seemed to represent a kind of freedom and adventure. From the yachts in Sag Harbor to the small fishing boats, they spark my imagination. Being on the water also allows you to see the area from a different perspective, from the water into the shore instead of looking out from the dry land.

I feel like many of your paintings, like this one, have a sort of beautiful loneliness to them. Am I misinterpreting that? How do you feel about that observation?

Beautiful loneliness, wow, that sounds so lovely. I’m not sure loneliness is the word I would use more like peaceful solitude. Solitude in itself, by choice, can be very healing and for an artist almost a necessity now and then to tune in to the creative side and leave the rest of the world out of it. My paintings, although rich in detail, are usually not filled up with an abundance of elements. I keep the skies simple and mostly cloudless like the most perfect summer day, and the water calm to create a feeling of serenity whether it’s a boat, a seagull or a landscape. I wish for the viewer to perhaps feel a sigh of relief from the chaos of the outside world.

I know you are a self-taught artist. How did you teach yourself to be so good at painting?

I call myself self-taught because I have never taken any formal classes. I have been creating art for as long as I can remember. I was always drawn to realism, abstract was not for me, my mind just doesn’t think like that. I suppose as they say practice, practice, practice is the way I have created my style and found what works best for me. When I get stuck or want to try something new, I google it and see how someone else might approach an element. I look at the pieces of other realist artists and analyze their process or what colors they used in a given situation. I can also turn to the artist friends I have made over the years for some tips or a critique. The incomparable Dan Pollera (a frequent Dan’s Papers cover artist who died much too soon in 2022) was one of those friends always willing to support and lend a creative ear when needed. He is truly missed.

Do you have any exhibitions or projects coming up in this new year?

My work can always be found at William Ris Gallery in Jamesport. I also participate in shows at Mills Pond Gallery in St. James, The Reboli Center in Stony Brook, and The Art Studio Hamptons Gallery in Westhampton Beach. Right now I am working on pieces for a show curated by Casey Chalem Anderson which will focus on the North Sea area of Southampton, a place that is dear to both of us and where most of the reference for my work comes from.

Is there anything you’d like to add?

Lovers of East End artwork can follow me on Instagram @gia_artlife or on my website giahorton.com.