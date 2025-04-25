Susan Sterber Reflects on Her First North Fork Cover

April 25 Dan’s Papers North Fork cover art by Susan Sterber

This month, multiple Dan’s Papers cover artist Susan Sterber paints her first Dan’s Papers North Fork cover. Here, Sterber talks about the beauty and benefits of painting watercolors, her love of Long Island and boats, and finding inspiration in Montauk and Greenport. She has a number of exhibitions underway this spring and summer, from now through July.

A Chat with Susan Sterber

Tell me about this painting. Where is the boat located and what inspired you to paint it?

I have always loved the beautiful waterways and boats of Long Island. As kids we went out with my grandfather on the Long Island Sound in his old cabin cruiser. I loved coming into the harbor at twilight after the day of boating. My interest in boats and the water continued as I grew up and it manifested itself in my artwork. I never met a boat I didn’t like — dinghies, canoes, kayaks, sailboats and old, beat-up boats. Working fishing boats are great to paint with all their interesting detail.

I go to Greenport and Montauk for photographs and some on-site painting with my painter friends. This fishing boat was tied up in Montauk and I couldn’t resist the bright red color. It’s great painting in the studio, but being out there painting is a special kind of thrill.

What is it about painting with watercolors that attracted you? Have you developed any interesting techniques with the medium over the years?

As an art instructor I was trained to work in different mediums, but watercolor has been my go-to paint. Watercolor is always full of surprises; colors will flow and run together in unexpected ways. Unlike oils, watercolors have a transparency that allows them to capture the light. An interesting way I have used to start a watercolor is working on watercolor paper that I have glazed with lighter colors first and then painting the subject on top. Another technique involves adding splatters of watercolor to wet paper and after it’s dry studying the shapes until your imagination allows you to see a tree or a fish developing and then building up detail.

You’ve painted a number of Dan’s Papers covers, but this is your first Dan’s North Fork cover. Can you tell me about your experiences on the North Fork, including places you like to visit?

One of my favorite places on the North Fork is Greenport. It has everything — the great shops and restaurants, the vineyards, the lavender farm with its fields of flowers, the Long Island Sound with its beautiful sailboats, the carousel and the treasures of the antique shops. The beautiful waterfront is a great place to see the sunsets.

Another great spot for hiking and painting is Orient Point State Park. It includes some of the most diverse landscape — you can walk on trails through woodlands, on open fields of grasses, shrubs and low pines. Nearby, I have done several paintings of the little shack on the water along the Orient isthmus.

Tell me about making art on the North Fork, or making art inspired by the region?

Unique old farm houses, sometimes accompanied by old-fashioned farm vehicles and machinery, and the colorful farm stands are fun to paint. Old trucks are one of my favorite subjects to paint, having a unique look with bright colors, curved lines and sometimes the use of wood on the flatbeds and sides.

The galleries and art events add to the flavor of the East End. Love Lane is a colorful, fun little downtown area in Mattituck that makes for some great exploring and then some unique photos for painting.

Do you have any exciting new shows, projects or accomplishments in the works?

My work can be viewed at Jericho Library Gallery through April 30, Harborfields Library Gallery May 31–June 28, and the Huntington Arts Council Gallery June 10–July 13.

Where can people see your paintings online?

Online, visit my Instragram @susansterber.artist and Watercolor Paintings by Susan Sterber on Facebook.

Do you have anything to add that we didn’t discuss?

In my childhood, my father would take me to beautiful parks and preserves and I did the same with my daughter to develop the appreciation all the natural beauty of Long Island that we need to enjoy and preserve.