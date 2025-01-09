Parrish Art Museum Hosts Holiday Market
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
01/09/2025
Brittany Torres, Tess PintchikLisa Tamburini
Carol Le BrisLisa Tamburini
Dale NovickLisa Tamburini
Danea Stacy, Natalie Tse, Olivia MenghiniLisa Tamburini
James Paul Cheung, Judi MartiLisa Tamburini
John LeonardLisa Tamburini
Kristine NemethLisa Tamburini
Lena SeltzerLisa Tamburini
Neil Carleton, Winona Carleton, Agatha Emmett, Lucy HalpinLisa Tamburini
Nicole DelmaLisa Tamburini
Pauline NeuwirthLisa Tamburini
Rocia FukudaLisa Tamburini
Sasha SamuelsLisa Tamburini
Stella FlameLisa Tamburini
Temidra WillockLisa Tamburini
The Parrish Art Museum hosted its annual Winter Welcome Day & Holiday Market, a day of festive family fun.
Attendees of all ages explored the museum.
The event included art workshops, guided tours of the current exhibitions, and the Imagination Play Project.
The holiday market featured over 25 vendors offering jewelry, ceramics, unique gifts and artisanal foods.