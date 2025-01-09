Event & Party Photos

Parrish Art Museum Hosts Holiday Market

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 01/09/2025

Brittany Torres, Tess PintchikLisa Tamburini

Carol Le BrisLisa Tamburini

Dale NovickLisa Tamburini

Danea Stacy, Natalie Tse, Olivia MenghiniLisa Tamburini

James Paul Cheung, Judi MartiLisa Tamburini

John LeonardLisa Tamburini

Kristine NemethLisa Tamburini

Lena SeltzerLisa Tamburini

Neil Carleton, Winona Carleton, Agatha Emmett, Lucy HalpinLisa Tamburini

Nicole DelmaLisa Tamburini

Pam JonesLisa Tamburini

Pauline NeuwirthLisa Tamburini

Rocia FukudaLisa Tamburini

Sasha SamuelsLisa Tamburini

Stella FlameLisa Tamburini

Temidra WillockLisa Tamburini

The Parrish Art Museum hosted its annual Winter Welcome Day & Holiday Market, a day of festive family fun.

Attendees of all ages explored the museum.

The event included art workshops, guided tours of the current exhibitions, and the Imagination Play Project.

The holiday market featured over 25 vendors offering jewelry, ceramics, unique gifts and artisanal foods.

