Parrish Art Museum Hosts Holiday Market

Brittany Torres, Tess Pintchik Lisa Tamburini Carol Le Bris Lisa Tamburini Dale Novick Lisa Tamburini Danea Stacy, Natalie Tse, Olivia Menghini Lisa Tamburini James Paul Cheung, Judi Marti Lisa Tamburini John Leonard Lisa Tamburini Kristine Nemeth Lisa Tamburini Lena Seltzer Lisa Tamburini Neil Carleton, Winona Carleton, Agatha Emmett, Lucy Halpin Lisa Tamburini Nicole Delma Lisa Tamburini Pam Jones Lisa Tamburini Pauline Neuwirth Lisa Tamburini Rocia Fukuda Lisa Tamburini Sasha Samuels Lisa Tamburini Stella Flame Lisa Tamburini Temidra Willock Lisa Tamburini

The Parrish Art Museum hosted its annual Winter Welcome Day & Holiday Market, a day of festive family fun.

Attendees of all ages explored the museum.

The event included art workshops, guided tours of the current exhibitions, and the Imagination Play Project.

The holiday market featured over 25 vendors offering jewelry, ceramics, unique gifts and artisanal foods.