Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Nancy Atlas, Musician

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

A Conversation with Nancy Atlas

Episode 213: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Nancy Atlas, a Sag Harbor-based musician who, along with her band, The Nancy Atlas Project, has dazzled the East End music scene for quite some time. Atlas grew up in Commack and spent her college years abroad, where she picked up a guitar. The rest, as they say, is history. Atlas has shattered house records across multiple East End entertainment venues.

