Podcast: Dan Talks with Sarah Ludicone, Montauk Playhouse Board President
1 minute 01/17/2025
A Conversation with Sarah Ludicone
Episode 216: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Sarah Ludicone, an attorney and the Montauk Playhouse Board President. A former lifeguard and an accomplished flute player she hopes to create a facility that will support both the aquatic and cultural passion in Montauk and the East End at large.