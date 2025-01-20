Recipe: Learn to Make a Bostwick’s Seafood Market Steak Sandwich

Make a Bostwick’s Seafood Market steak sandwich

Looking for a tasty lunch? Cook up Bostwick’s Seafood Market’s simple steak sandwich, a tasty new lunch item available with the new $20 lunch break deal.

Simple Steak Sandwich (makes 2)

Flank steak, trimmed 14oz

Marinade:

Soy sauce, light – 1/2 cup

Worcestershire sauce – 1/4 cup

Rice vinegar – 1/4 cup

Honey – 3 tablespoons

Scallions, chopped – 1/4 cup

Mozzarella cheese – 6 slices

Squishy hoagie roll – 2 ea.

Butter – 1/2 stick

Garlic, minced – 1 tablespoon

BBQ sauce – 3 tablespoons

Whisk together marinade ingredients. Pour over the flank steak and let marinate for 24 hours. Fire up the grill but leave one side on low. Grill the flank steak and give it nice grill marks with a slight char. Once marked, move the flank steak to the low side and cook to your desired temperature. Pull the steak off and let rest. While the steak is resting, melt the butter down with the garlic. Once the garlic is cooked, whisk in the BBQ sauce.

Brush the buttery BBQ sauce mixture onto the split hoagie roll and toast in the oven until golden brown. Slice the flank steak into thin slices and arrange flat onto bottom half of the toasted hoagie bun.

Heat oven or toaster oven to 375°F. Lay three slices of mozzarella over each steak covered bottom half and return to the oven to melt the cheese. Once melted, place the garlic buttery-BBQ hoagie lid on top of the sandwich, slice it in half and smash it.