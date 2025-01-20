Recipe: Learn to Make a Bostwick’s Seafood Market Steak Sandwich
Looking for a tasty lunch? Cook up Bostwick’s Seafood Market’s simple steak sandwich, a tasty new lunch item available with the new $20 lunch break deal.
Simple Steak Sandwich (makes 2)
Flank steak, trimmed 14oz
Marinade:
Soy sauce, light – 1/2 cup
Worcestershire sauce – 1/4 cup
Rice vinegar – 1/4 cup
Honey – 3 tablespoons
Scallions, chopped – 1/4 cup
Mozzarella cheese – 6 slices
Squishy hoagie roll – 2 ea.
Butter – 1/2 stick
Garlic, minced – 1 tablespoon
BBQ sauce – 3 tablespoons
Whisk together marinade ingredients. Pour over the flank steak and let marinate for 24 hours. Fire up the grill but leave one side on low. Grill the flank steak and give it nice grill marks with a slight char. Once marked, move the flank steak to the low side and cook to your desired temperature. Pull the steak off and let rest. While the steak is resting, melt the butter down with the garlic. Once the garlic is cooked, whisk in the BBQ sauce.
Brush the buttery BBQ sauce mixture onto the split hoagie roll and toast in the oven until golden brown. Slice the flank steak into thin slices and arrange flat onto bottom half of the toasted hoagie bun.
Heat oven or toaster oven to 375°F. Lay three slices of mozzarella over each steak covered bottom half and return to the oven to melt the cheese. Once melted, place the garlic buttery-BBQ hoagie lid on top of the sandwich, slice it in half and smash it.