Rogers Memorial Library Closing for Renovations in Southampton

Rogers Memorial Library

The Rogers Memorial Library in Southampton will be closed for two to three weeks starting on Jan. 13 as its highly anticipated renovation project kicks into high gear.

The work being done will modernize the building that the library has called home for 25 years with upgrades that include a new tech lab, private study rooms, expanded programming spaces, improved accessibility and a new café.

“Libraries today have become community centers, and this feature will offer a great space for patrons to interact,” Library Director Liz Burns said of the café. “This revitalization will allow us to touch even more lives and bring the library into a new era of service to our incredible community.”

The library at the corner of Coopers Farm Road and Windmill Lane had replaced its original Job’s Lane location that it outgrew nearly a century after opening. Founded with a bequest of Harriet Jones Rogers upon her passing, the library has served the Southampton and Tuckahoe School Districts since 1893.

The library is expected to open in February, with the next phase of the revitalization slated to begin in mid-March. During the closure, members of the community can visit neighboring libraries in Bridgehampton, Hampton Bays and Sag Harbor, who will offer full services to Rogers Memorial Library cardholders.

There will be no late fees due on materials checked out during the temporary closure, and online services will remain available in the interim. For more information, visit myrml.org