Sag Harbor Boutique Launches Drive for LA Wildfire Survivors

A view of flames at the mountain as seen from Topanga Canyon near Pacific Palisades in Topanga, Los Angeles, California, United States on January 9, 2025. A fast-moving wildfire has forced 180,000 people to evacuate, with officials warning that worsening winds could further escalate the blaze. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The team behind Little Red Planet in Sag Harbor have launched a clothing drive and online fundraiser to help support people displaced by the historic wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles.

Proprietor Mindi Smith, whose shop on Long Island Avenue focuses on ethically and sustainably sourced children’s clothing, is one of many who been eager to help people who lost everything in the fires.

“We have gathered 100s of bags of clothing and I’ve hired a moving company to get it there but we need help,” Smith wrote in a GoFundMe campaign that exceeded its $5,000 goal within two days of launching. “Please donate what you can every bit counts.”

Individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies nationwide have jumped into action in response to the fires.

Little Red Planet isn’t the only clothier on the East End trying to help. Le Closet, a luxury consignment shop with a Southampton location, is donating a portion of its proceeds to California wildfire relief.

Additional local relief efforts are expected to continue as firefighters continue to work to control the flames that have been burning for about a week as of press time. The fires have burned tens of thousands of acres, damaged or destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, and left at least 24 people dead.