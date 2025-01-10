Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, January 10-15, 2025

See GE Smith at The Suffolk this weekend!

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, January 10-15, 2025.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Friday Night Music Ft. Cassandra House

Friday, January 10, 5 p.m.

Enjoy the soulful sounds of singer/songwriter Cassandra House at the Surhu & Lieb Cellars Tasting Room! Wines by the glass and bottle, as well as cold-weather food specials, will be available for purchase.

13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-1100, suhruliebvineyards.com

G.E. Smith and The American Blues with Jimmy Vivino!

Friday, January 10, 8 p.m.

Rock out at The Suffolk with in-demand blues legends G.E. Smith and Jimmy Vivino. G.E. Smith has toured with the likes of Bob Dylan and recorded with Mick Jagger. Jimmy Vivino is best known for his twenty-five years as musical director and bandleader for Conan O’Brien. Together, they will create an unforgettable evening of music. Tickets begin at $35.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead.631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

NY Frets at Greenport Harbor Brewery

Saturday, January 11, 4 p.m.

Don’t miss the rockin’ sounds of NY Frets at Greenport Harbor Brewery, where you can also try your favorite local ales and IPAs.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Erin Chase at Pindar Vineyards

Sunday, January 12, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss Erin Chase’s raspy voice and catchy melodies in the cozy tasting room at Pindar Vineyards, where you can also sample your favorite reds and whites.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

An Afternoon with Porchlight

Sunday, January 12, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss your favorite blues, folk, rock, soul, and folk songs with this talented duo playing the violin, bass, guitar, and vocals at the Mattituck-Laurel Library.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Family Winter Walk at Down’s Farm Preserve

Saturday, January 11, 10 a.m.

Join the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library for this educational walk with Taralynn Reynolds of Group For The East End, in which you’ll explore flora and winter wildlife at Down’s Farm Preserve. Each family must register separately. Be sure to dress warmly!

23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Riverhead Food Market at Twin Fork Beer Company

Saturday, January 11, 10 a.m.

Enjoy fresh produce, locally sourced foods, soaps, skincare, and crafts every Saturday at Twin Fork Beer Co. Check out your favorite local ales and IPAs while you’re there.

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com

Saturday Tours at Bedell

Saturday, January 11, 11:30 a.m.

Go behind the scenes to learn about the winemaking process at Bedell Cellars! Tickets are $40 and include a glass of wine. Wine club members are $30.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7534, bedellcellars.com

Not Yo Mama’s Chili Contest

Saturday, January 11, 5 p.m.

Enjoy delicious chili, competition, prizes, beer, and more at Ubergeek Brewing! Prize categories include Best Flavor, Best Presentation, Most Creative, People’s Choice, and Staff Pick. If you’d like to participate, email Duffeysemail@gmail.com.

400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead. 631-381-0848, ubergeekbrewing.com

Cookbook Club: Superbowl Snacks

Wednesday, January 15, 5 p.m.

Join The Shelter Island Library at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church to share desserts, snacks, and meal options for Super Bowl Sunday! Be sure to bring a copy of your recipe.

32 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Adults Only Skate

Wednesday, January 15, 5 p.m.

Bring your wheels or rent a pair free of charge to glide around the GAC Roller Skate Rink and make new friends! You must be twenty-one or older, and admission is $10. Non-skaters are $5.

102 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-333-2644, greenportamericanlegion.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Windows and Doors: Small Works Exhibition

On view through January 20

Enjoy photo-based art, mixed media, sculpture, printmaking, and more at this exhibition at The Alex Ferrone Gallery. The gallery is open Friday-Sunday or by appointment.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Winter Window

On view through February 15

Enjoy beautiful works from artists like Douglas Breault, LoVid, and Scott McIntire at VSOP Projects in Greenport.

311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.