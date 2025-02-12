Genesis House: An Oasis of Art and Culture in a Beautifully Crafted Space

The Starscape experience in the lower level of Genesis House.

Genesis House at 40 Tenth Avenue is nestled between the Meatpacking District’s High Line and Little Island along the Hudson River. Across the iconic cobblestone ground of West 14th Street, it is a hidden gem of art and culture in one beautifully crafted space.

A passerby may gaze upon the storefront, thinking that the Genesis House is only a showroom for the renowned Korean luxury vehicle, but this space is much more than that. Behind the window display of the Genesis Studio, visitors are greeted by three distinctive elements: concrete walls, wood floors, and copper accents. These three materials are major Korean exports and are displayed with pure simplicity, underscoring the Genesis brand, which cohesively honors art and culture.

Walking past a copper desk in the ‘V’ shape of the Genesis logo, visitors are surrounded by three sets of infinity mirrors—the intuitive GV60, GV80, and GV90—to inspire them to realize their own endless potential. For some, this may feel like an intimate New York International Auto Show display. But the Genesis House expands the beauty of its cars with technology and art.

Every object, sound, and smell within Genesis House carries meaning; even the scent pumping through the air is a carefully curated aroma diffuser. The sound of 90,000 individual copper dots shifting and changing on a mechanical blackboard—similar to how airport and train signs changed in the 1960s and 1970s—created an ambiance of nostalgia and peace.

On the second floor, guests can embark on a bold, flavorful journey through an innovative restaurant that serves authentic Korean cuisine using traditional recipes and locally grown ingredients. Boasting a menu that seeks to do more than satiate the appetite but also stimulate the senses through a modern spin on traditional Korean hanok by Chef Mincheol Shin—many of which are from his family recipes like Yangnyeom Galbi (grilled meat with a soy-garlic marinade), Mandu Guk (King crab dumpling), Maesangi Daegujjim (steamed black cod), and more following the son-nim approach to customer service.

Lauded as a “nuanced space for those who gather,” Genesis House has elevated its brand by creating an environment that embraces traditions reflecting Korean hospitality. The second floor exudes harmony and balance, with handcrafted cutlery and a

Honok wooden crossbeam ceiling (like puzzle pieces fitting together to mimic a building roof in South Korea) was created by Seoul-based Suh Architects. For its perfectly curated ambiance, Genesis House earned the 2022 Retail Design—Brand Stores award.

The Tea Pavilion is adjacent to the restaurant, where guests can relax by reading books curated by Assouline and Arumjigi or participate in an hour-long Korean tea ceremony. Each section of this floor is an open space divided by glass (for the outdoor terrace garden) and wooden shelves. Renowned guests have visited the Genesis House, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana, Gia Kim, Misty Copeland, Mario Cantone, Olivia Cheng, fashion designer Andrew Kwon, and the global pop band POW.

Genesis House has also partnered with FounderMade for the Future of Beauty Awards, honoring visionaries who’ve shaped the industry, with 2024 panelists including Naormy Watts, Molly Sims, Charlotte Cho, David Yi, and others.

“The Celler Stage,” located on the lower level of Genesis House, is an immersive art experience with floor-to-ceiling LED-lit staging where creatives showcase their work from intricate discussions, fashion shows, television and film opening celebrations, and other interactive displays. In December, Genesis House collaborated with Creative Director Ethan Tobman—known for his work with Taylor Switft’s ERAS tour—to develop STARSCAPE. Inspired by the Korean Winter Solstice (Dongji), this installation paid homage to life in New York City while also displaying constellations that could only be seen in the Big Apple and Seoul.

The Genesis House has become a staple for the Korean arts community. It even partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) for the AAPI Design and Innovation Grant, supporting young fashion designers with a mentorship program, and hosted the Monse Spring 2025 Fashion Show.