Quogue Library Celebrates Groundhog Day

Quogue Wildlife Program Dir. Cara Fernandes Rick Seigleman Crowd Awaitng Groundhog Day Prediction Rick Seigleman Quogue Library Trustees VP Barbara Sartorius, Quogue Mary Truhold, Max Reiver, Quogue Library Dir. Susan McKenna Rick Seigleman Groundhog Sam Champion Rick Seigleman Thomas, Mason and Penelope Rick Seigleman

The Quogue Library hosted its annual Groundhog Day celebration, gathering families to see whether Sam Champion and Al Roker, the groundhogs from the STAR Foundation, would predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

The event featured hot chocolate, groundhog-shaped cookies, and presentations by the Quogue Wildlife Refuge.

Children enjoyed crafting activities and a movie screening.