8 Places To Get Valentine's Day Flowers on the East End

Check out where you can pick up specialized Valentine’s Day flowers all around the East End.

Everyone wants to get their flowers on Valentine’s Day. Usually, any will suffice, but what’s more romantic than showing your better half that you put thought into the flowers, as opposed to grabbing a bouquet on the way out of the grocery store?

Here are a few places on the East End where you can support local business and go the extra mile for your partner this Valentine’s Day in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Valentine’s Day Flowers on the East End

Fortes Wading River Florist

Forte’s Wading River Florist has been a trusted floral destination in Wading River since 1987. Family-owned and operated, the shop is known for its high-quality floral arrangements and attentive service. The florist offers a variety of bouquets, including up to 20 designs themed for love and romance. Customers can also personalize their orders with a heartfelt love letter. Prices vary to accommodate different budgets, ensuring everyone can find the perfect arrangement. The shop is open Monday through Saturday, with extended hours for major floral holidays. Orders for peak seasons should be placed at least a day in advance.

6278 Route 25A Wading River Square, Wading River, 631-929-3013, fortesflorist.com

Riverhead Flower Shop

Riverhead Flower Shop specializes in custom floral designs featuring seasonal blooms from its own gardens and locally sourced flowers whenever possible. Dedicated to crafting the perfect arrangement, the shop offers personalized designs for any occasion, whether for home decor or a heartfelt gift. It serves a wide range of locations; Aquebogue, Calverton, Cutchogue, East Moriches, East Quogue, Eastport, Jamesport, Laurel, Manorville, Mattituck, New Suffolk, Quogue, Remsenburg, Riverhead, South Jamesport, Speonk, Wading River, Westhampton, Westhampton Beach.

136 E. Main Street, Riverhead, 631-727-2960, riverheadflowershop.com

Bespoke Flowers

Bespoke Flowers, based in Southampton, is a wholesale flower provider known for its quality and personalized service. With direct sourcing from Dutch auctions and top growers in Colombia and Ecuador, the company ensures a diverse selection of fresh, high-end flowers. Serving florists, designers, and garden centers, Bespoke Flowers offers deliveries from The Hamptons to New York City. In addition to wholesale services, they provide fast, high-quality flower delivery for special occasions throughout Southampton, East Hampton, and beyond.

210 David Whites Lane Suite B, Southampton, 631 268-4301, bespokeflowers.co

Flowers By Beth Amangansett

Flowers by Beth, located in Amagansett, offers floral arrangements that blend seasonal local flowers with exotic ones. Beth’s creations range from casual beach chic to sophisticated elegance. In addition to flowers like peonies, orchids, and hydrangeas, her shop features an eclectic collection of vintage home furnishings, decorative plants, linens, and candles. With a focus on organic design, Beth combines farm-fresh flowers with high-quality imports to create memorable floral displays. They serve Southampton, Sag Harbor, East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Montauk and beyond.

248 Main Street, Amagansett, 631-267-2620, flowersbybeth.com

Strawberry Fields Flowers and Gifts

It’s one of the last flower shops before you reach The End – and it lives up to such a standard. Serving Montauk since 1996, Strawberry Fields Flowers and Gifts specializes in premium floral arrangements and gift baskets for every occasion. From weddings and proms to sympathy arrangements and corporate events, the shop provides expertly handcrafted designs tailored to each customer’s needs. With free same-day delivery available in the Montauk area, Strawberry Fields ensures fresh, beautiful flowers that arrive on time.

697 NY-27, Montauk, 631-668-6279, strawberryfieldsflowers.com

Shelter Island Florist

For islanders not wishing to take a ferry trip, Shelter Island Florist is the place to go. Known for its high-quality floral arrangements and attentive customer service, the florist offers fresh, beautifully designed bouquets and gifts for any occasion – and they have a whole category for love and romance with as many as 30 different bouquets. Like with other flower shops around Valentine’s Day, to guarantee on-time delivery during peak seasons, customers are encouraged to place orders at least a day in advance.

57 A N Ferry Road, Shelter Island, 800-226-7392, shelterislandflorists.net

Mattituck Florist

The appropriately named Love Lane in Mattituck is a great place to go for Valentine’s Day, with restaurants, a wine tasting room, a candy shop, and a florist as well. For over 40 years, Mattituck Florist has been creating breathtaking floral arrangements tailored to each customer’s unique vision. Located at 95 Love Lane, the shop is praised in reviews on its website for its meticulous attention to detail and commitment to bringing special moments to life through flowers.

95 Love Lane, Mattituck, 631-298-5840, mattituckflorist.com

Roses & Rice Florist

Roses & Rice is a florist and boutique located in East Quogue, specializing in exquisite floral designs for all occasions – with a line of more than 30 Valentine’s themed bouquets. But this isn’t just a flower destination; it’s a one stop Valentine’s Day shop. In addition to flowers, Roses & Rice offers a carefully curated selection of gifts, including gourmet chocolates, jewelry, candles, and luxurious bath and beauty products.

481 Montauk Highway, East Quogue, 631-653-4910, rosesandriceflorist.com