Valentine's Day Specials, Big Game Bites & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Find out where you can have Valentine’s Day dinner on the East End this year.

Whether you’re spending Valentine’s Day with a special someone or with your pals, there are so many exciting foodie happenings taking place around the East End to help you celebrate!

Calissa in Water Mill will be offering Valentine’s Day specials on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 in addition to their a la carte menu! Featured items from their menu include Baked Black Sea Bass with capers, green olives, saffron, tomato and white wine, as well as a tender Osso Buco served with mashed potatoes and a rich red wine reduction. Finish your meal on a sweet note with decadent chocolate covered strawberries and a DJ will set the mood in the lounge beginning at 9:30 p.m. Any couples looking for an intimate dining experience can choose to dine in their luxurious Calissa Chalet, perfect for the occasion. For more information and to make your reservations, visit their website!

Canoe Place Inn is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a breathtaking flamenco performance by renowned Pedro Cortés Flamenco Ensemble! Join them and experience the fiery rhythms of third-generation flamenco guitarist Pedro Cortés accompanied by dance performances by internationally acclaimed artists La Conja and Paloma Rios from 7–9 p.m. The evening will be set in their elegant ballroom and promises to be a feast for the senses. Sip on Prosecco and expertly crafted cocktails while immersing yourself in the vibrant energy and artistry of traditional Flamenco. To make the evening even more special, a romantic dinner at the Good Ground Tavern awaits just steps from the ballroom. It is recommended that you reserve an early dinner seating at 5 or 5:30 p.m., or after the show at 9 p.m. Details and event tickets are available on the Canoe Place Inn website. Enjoy!

Nick & Toni’s is celebrating love for Valentine’s Day with a la carte specials available on both Friday, February 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15! The specials offered both days feature wine pairings for those interested in sipping vino while indulging in their delicious cuisine. For an appetizer, start off with six Montauk Pearl Oysters served with pomegranate citronette and a glass of French Sparkling Val de Mer Brut Nature NV. Next, an entrée special of Homemade Cavatelli featuring Alaskan king crab, fennel pollen and toasted bread crumbs, or a Long Island Duck Breast with cauliflower purée, sauter Brussels sprouts and saba await you. If you choose the Homemade Cavatelli, consider a glass of Bandol Rosé Domaine des Trois Filles 2022, and a glass of ‘Ciclope’ IGT 2012 for the Long Island Duck Breast. Savor the remainder of the evening with a Chocolate Hazelnut Praline Tart featuring milk chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache and caramelized hazelnuts with a glass of Sticky Channing Daughters ‘Muscat de Boom’ Mudd West Vineyard 2018=7. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting the Nick & Toni’s website.

Did you know?

Whether you’re popping a cork to celebrate love, gifting something truly special or setting the scene for a romantic dinner, Sparkling Pointe, located on the North Fork, has many great selections of sparkling wines in the traditional Méthode Champenoise. Two selections that are sure to impress are their 2014 Brut Seduction and the 2021 Topaz Impérial Brut Rosé! The 2014 Brut Seduction, aged for eight years, makes for a sophisticated choice to pop for a romantic toast. On the palate, red apple, white cherry and nutmeg create a symphony of flavors ending with a persistent, indulgent finish. The 2021 Topaz Impérial Brut Rosé is an ideal gift or dinner pairing with an elegant balance of flavors which makes it perfect to serve alongside Valentine’s Day treats. Their sparkling wines can be purchased in person or online by visiting their website. Cheers!

Bits & Bites:

Almond in Bridgehampton invites you in for “Shades of Red” a la carte specials in honor of Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 14! The menu will only be offered on the holiday, so be sure to make your reservations to enjoy these tasty specials. Reservations can be made on their website!

Riverhead Ciderhouse has live music taking place on Valentine’s Day by Henry Haid! Join them to listen to some tunes with one of their tasty ciders in hand from 5–8 p.m.

The Clubhouse is hosting Valentine’s Day A Red Affair with sounds from DJ Chile and CK Beats on Friday, February 14 with doors opening at 9 p.m.! Book your tables and learn more on their website.

Food Quote: “Love is the greatest refreshment in life.” – Pablo Piccaso