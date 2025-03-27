Andy Cohen Criticizes Trump Library Funding Cuts

Andy Cohen, Photo: Jared Siskin/PMC/PMC

Andy Cohen, an Amagansett resident, didn’t hold back when calling out President Trump for signing an executive order to eliminate funding for libraries and museums across the country.

During his signature “Jackhole of the Day/Night” segment on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cohen got personal, taking issue with Trump’s decision to cut the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

“Tonight’s Jackhole goes to the news that President Trump signed an executive order to eliminate funding for libraries and museums all over the country,” Cohen said. “The White House said this is an effort to slash waste and drain the swamp. Since when are libraries swamp?”

As a father of two, Cohen stressed how much these institutions mean to families.

“Libraries in every city that we visit provide safe, warm spaces for learning and enrichment and community for families from all walks of life,” he said. “By the way, everyone is welcome in a library. Watching my kids fall in love with libraries has filled my heart with joy. It would be such a shame if politics stood in the way of any parent or child experiencing the magic that these institutions provide.”