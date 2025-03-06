Julianne Moore Shocked After DOD Bans Her Children's Book

Julianne Moore

Oscar-winning Montauk actress Julianne Moore made her feelings known after learning her children’s book, Freckleface Strawberry, has been banned by the Department of Defense. The 2007 picture book follows a young girl who learns to embrace her freckles, realizing she’s “different just like everybody else,’” Moore explained online.

Moore said she’s in “great shock” and “particularly stunned” by the ban, given that she is a “proud graduate” of Frankfurt American High School and is the daughter of a Vietnam veteran who spent his career in the US Army.

“It is galling for me to realize that kids like me, growing up with a parent in the service and attending a [Department of Defense Education Activity] school will not have access to a book written by someone whose life experience is so similar to their own,” she wrote on Instagram to her 2.6 million followers.

And I can’t help but wonder what is so controversial about this picture book that cause it to be banned by the US Government. I am truly saddened and never thought I would see this in a country where freedom of speech and expression is a constitutional right,” Moore wrote on Instagram to her 2.6 million followers.

Fellow stars weighed in, with Debi Mazar calling it “horrific”, while Hamptons residents Andy Cohen called it an “absolutely joke” and Naomi Watts commenting, “OMFG Insanity!