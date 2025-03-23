Carrie Doyle: No Mystery Where Folks Will Be for 2025 Hamptons Whodunit Weekend

Carrie Doyle, Photo: Tanya Malott, Courtesy Dunemere Books

If you are a fan of whodunnit, you’re going to want to do it in East Hampton the weekend of April 10-13, when the entire village gets into the swing of solving mysteries as they celebrate the third annual Hamptons Whodunit Weekend.

The brainchild of East Hampton Trustee Carrie Doyle and Mayor Jerry Larsen, the three-day weekend is chock full of activities for those who like a good mystery (real or fictional). Just to be clear, this is not a murder mystery event where there are dead bodies around every corner.

“We’ll have true crime authors, panel discussions, escape rooms and graveyard tours,” says Doyle, who adds that activities range from free to $600 for an all-activities pass. “We wanted to keep prices reasonable for our residents. This really started as an event for our residents and just continued to grow. We’ll have activities throughout the Village of East Hampton.”

Don’t despair if you’re the kind of person who likes things a little macabre or you enjoy dressing up. It is allowed. While Doyle explained that the panelists are taking a more academic look at crime, it will not be frowned upon if you can’t resist a Sherlock Holmes-style hat or a rumpled trench coat that would look perfect on Idris Elba’s “Luther.”

“On Friday night, the library will host escape rooms,” says author Doyle, co-founder and CEO of the event. “There will be a little something for everyone. The whole weekend is going to be fun for those who love mystery.”

Doyle says the speakers, panelists and authors will delve deeply into crime cases, terminology and the latest techniques. They also visit classrooms and share with students what they do.

“When we started the event, we really wanted to offer our residents something fun in the off-season,” Doyle explains. “It is open to everyone and gives people a reason to spend the weekend in East Hampton.”

Doyle says the restaurants and shops will be part of the fun as some host events and others offer discounts.

The panelists and speakers will discuss both true crime and fictional crimes. The weekend also will include a jury selection expert, a CSI cold case specialist and something called “wine and crime.”

“The whole weekend is a great time to come with friends or a date and enjoy exploring East Hampton and indulging in your passion,” says Doyle, who adds that they also are seeking volunteers for a range of activities. “Our audience tends to skew female and there is something for all ages.”

One of the more popular events is the graveyard tour. Don’t expect to see ghouls and goblins. This is strictly an educational tour led by East Hampton historian Hugh King.

While you’ll learn about other East Hampton residents, the tour’s major attraction is Goody Garlick, who was accused of being a witch more than 30 years before the more famous Salem witch trials.

In this case, it involves one of Long Island’s most famous residents, Lion Gardiner. His 16-year-old daughter Elizabeth Gardiner Howell was giving birth and fell ill after the birth. In her delirium she said she saw an evil figure at the end of her bed and that it cursed her. She named Goody Garlick. A day later the young woman died. Garlick was taken to Connecticut to be tried. She was found guilty, but Gov. John Winthrop Jr. felt the accusations were false claims made by a hysterical community and delivered a not guilty verdict. Garlick eventually went to work for the family and they all are buried in the same cemetery. Curious to know more about her life? Be sure to sign up for the graveyard tour, which assembles in front of the Gardiner Windmill, 28 James Lane (rain or shine) at 5 and 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Other crimes covered will include the Boston Strangler, the campus murders in Idaho and the Scott Peterson case.

If you can’t get enough of the Gilgo Beach case, drop by the East Hampton Library to hear death investigator Joseph Scott Morgan and law enforcement expert Joseph Giacalone discuss this and other well-known Long Island cases Friday at 9 a.m. at the East Hampton Library. You’ll hear about forensic evidence, DNA, fingerprints, fiber analysis and digital footprints.

A fan of gangsters and the Mafia? Don’t miss Pulitzer Prize and Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist Anthony DeStefano and true crime honorary chair and moderator Casey Sherman at 9:30 a.m., also at the library. DeStefano is one of the foremost experts on the Mafia and author of Broadway Butterfly Vivian Gordan: The Lady Gangster of Jazz Age New York.

If you’re a collector of autographed books, many of the authors will be signing copies from 4-4:50 p.m. Friday at the East Hampton Library; and from 9-11 a.m. Sunday at Bookhampton. This is a drop-in event. Check the website for names of those authors attending.

This year’s event will include nearly 20 authors and more than a dozen panelists. A list of panelists, authors and activities are available on the web, along with a list of restaurants and other locations that are participating. To purchase tickets and see a complete schedule, visit hamptonswhodunit.org Those interested in volunteering or getting on a waiting list should email Doyle at carrie.doyle@hamptonswhodunit.org.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.