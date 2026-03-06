Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, March 6-12, 2026.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Friday Night Music Featuring Julia King

Friday, March 6, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss the American and rock-infused sounds of singer/songwriter Julia King live in the Tasting Room at Surhu Lieb Vineyards!

13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-1100, suhruliebvineyards.com

Evil Woman: The American ELO

Friday, March 6, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss the world’s premier tribute to ELO featuring songs like Evil Woman, Telephone Line, and Mr. Blue Sky. Tickets start at $29.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Jason Dorsa at Pindar

Saturday, March 7, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss the sounds of singer, guitarist, and local orchestra teacher Jason Dorsa live in the Tasting Room at Pindar!

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

East End Jazz “Voices of Vision: An All-Star Tribute to Women’s History Month”

Saturday, March 7, 7:30

Enjoy music made famous by female singers like Billie Holiday and Mary Lou Williams, as well as works by female composers, at the Jamesport Meeting House! Tickets are $20, and advance purchase is recommended.

1590 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-5170, jamesportmeetinghouse.org

White Collar Comedy Tour

Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m.

Enjoy hilarious comedy from a doctor, a lawyer, and a teacher live at the Suffolk! Tickets start at $49.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Winter Jam

Sunday, March 8, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss this exciting musical event rescheduled from February 22, featuring live music from bands like NoFo Band and Dead Ahead Band, activities, raffles, food, beer, and more! The event will benefit East End Arts.

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com

Talkoproject

Sunday, March 8, 7 p.m.

Enjoy this innovative group of instrumentalists and dancers who have performed on the Academy Awards, the Grammy Awards, and NBC’s The Voice. They have also performed and recorded with Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, and John Legend. Tickets start at $49.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Independent Walking

Friday, March 6, 8:30 a.m.

Join the Floyd Memorial Library for a walk with friends around Greenport! The event is weather-dependent. Email the library in advance if you are interested in attending.

539 First Street, Greenport. 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Cheese of Italy

Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8, noon

Enjoy four artisanal cheeses paired with four elegant wines from Sparkling Pointe! Each week features a different region. Tickets are $40 and $36 for members.

39750 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-0200, sparklingpointe.com

Winter Artisan Fair

Sunday, March 8, 10 a.m.

Browse local crafts, handmade items, specialty foods, and more through 3 p.m. in the Naugles Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm! The event is free to attend.

6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org

Paper Flower Shamrocks with Casey

Monday, March 9, 2 p.m.

Make paper flower shamrocks just in time for St. Patrick’s Day at the Riverhead Free Library! Registration is required.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Adult Skate

Wednesday, March 11, 5 p.m.

Enjoy a roller skating session for adults ages 18 and over at the Greenport American Legion! Rent skates or bring your own. Your $10 admission fee includes skate rentals. Non-skaters are $5.

102 3rd Street, Greenport. 631-333-2644, greenportamericanlegion.org

Irish Soda Bread Muffins Baking Class

Wednesday, March 11, 6 p.m.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Chef Rob by making Irish Soda Bread Muffins that you can take home and bake! Registration and a $10 fee are required.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Friends Irish Tea Luncheon

Thursday, March 12, noon

Enjoy this three-course Irish Tea/Luncheon just in time for St. Patrick’s Day! You’ll enjoy savory tarts, breads, and a selection of Irish teas with author Margaret M. Johnson, whose cookbooks will be available for sale and signing. Registration is required.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

CAST Glam Fest

Through March 31

Bring your glamorous clothes and promwear to donate to those of all ages and genders. Drop-off locations include CAST’s lower level, the Southold Library, the Floyd Memorial Library, the Mattituck-Laurel Library, the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library, and the Shelter Island Library.

53930 Main Road, Southold. 631-477-1717, castnorthfork.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

In Motion: 2026 Elizabeth Richard Memorial Members Show

On view through March 7

Don’t miss the last weekend to enjoy this exhibition celebrating movement as energy, rhythm, travel, or emotion as you view the works of members at East End Arts! Mini members, ages 5-12, will also display their work in a dedicated gallery space.

113 E. Main Street & 11 W. Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.