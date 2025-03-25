Adorable East End Pets Up for Adoption This March 2025

Adopt Arlo from ARF Hamptons

Local East End animal shelters have wonderful pets up for adoption and waiting for you in the Hampton and North Fork this March 2025!

ADOPTABLE EAST END PETS

Arlo (photo above)

With his striking looks and gentle heart, Arlo is ready for a second chance. Arlo’s journey began on a rural Texas road, where he was rescued alongside his puppies and their mom. Life hasn’t been easy for this sweet Pointer mix, and he’s still learning to trust. Though fearful at first, Arlo blossoms with patience, treats (especially string cheese!), and love. Once he feels safe, he becomes an affectionate cuddle bug who just wants to be by your side. Arlo thrives in a calm, adult-only home with an experienced, understanding owner. If you’re ready to open your heart, Arlo is waiting. ARF Hamptons, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Brisci

This one-of-a-kind kitty knows how to steal the spotlight, according to workers at ARF. Brisci arrived at ARF after her family could no longer care for her, and she’s been charming everyone ever since. She loves soaking up attention and chin scratches—until her sassy side decides it’s time for a break. Full of personality and a touch of “queen of the castle” cattitude, she keeps a watchful eye over the cattery like a tiny ruler. If you’re looking for a playful, spirited feline to add some fun and flair to your home, Brisci is ready to reign. ARF Hamptons, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Austin

A big, lovable hound mix, Austin came to the shelter after being surrendered through no fault of his own. Weighing 79 pounds, he’s working on shedding a few extra pounds while maintaining a good balance of activity and relaxation. In his previous home, he lived with teenagers and loved being part of the family. He’s already mastered commands like Sit, Place, and Down and walks nicely on a leash. Austin is social with larger dogs, has tested well with cats, and is comfortable being crated. He’s looking for a calm, structured home with older children where he can thrive. Southampton Animal Shelter, 102 Old Riverhead Road W, Hampton Bays, 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

Aurora

A laid-back and loving 3-year-old cat, Aurora enjoys spending her days lounging by the window and soaking up the sun. Curious by nature, she likes exploring her surroundings and meeting new people, always ready to make a new friend. With her gentle demeanor and calm personality, Aurora would make an ideal companion in a quiet, loving home. She’s eager to find her forever family and settle into a life filled with warmth and affection. If you’re looking for a sweet and relaxed feline friend, Aurora is ready to meet you! Kent Animal Shelter, 2259 River Road, Calverton, 631-727-5731, kentanimalshelter.com

Mocha

Found as a stray in Tennessee, Mocha is ready for a fresh start. Despite her rough beginnings, Mocha is full of affection and eager to bond with her future family. Her playful spirit shines through, and her glossy dark brown coat is as striking as her gentle nature. At just six months old, she’s looking for a caring home where she can thrive and grow. Currently residing at Bideawee’s Westhampton location, Mocha is spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on her vaccines. If you’re ready to meet this charming pup, stop by and give her the chance she deserves. Bideawee Animal Rescue Westhampton, 118 Old Country Road, Westhampton, 631-684-0079, bideawee.org

Binx

This sweet and shy tuxedo cat is looking for a patient and loving home. Binx is about 9 months old and, while a little reserved at first, he quickly comes out of his shell when treats are involved. He’s food-motivated and eager to bond with someone who takes the time to earn his trust. Binx is good with other cats, dogs, and children, making him a great fit for a variety of households. If you’re willing to give this gentle boy the chance he needs, Binx is ready to become a loyal and affectionate companion. North Fork Animal Welfare League, 269 Peconic Lane, Peconic, 631-765-1811, northforkanimalwelfareleague.org