January felt like it lasted for 25 years, and now February has come and gone. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the foodie happenings in March! Check out the East End events taking place below.

Flock Together: Local Chefs Tribute to Crescent Farms is taking place tonight, February 28 from 6–8 p.m.! This exclusive culinary event is being put together to support Crescent Farms, the last commercial duck farm on Long Island, which lost their entire flock as demanded by federal officials because of the avian flu outbreak. The family-owned farm is now fighting to recover from the loss. Tellers Next Door is hosting the cocktail-style gathering featuring incredible dishes from top NY and Long Island chefs, crafted with donated ingredients from local purveyors. The Crescent Collective: Focus on the Chefs includes Francis Derby of Shands General, Ben Hoffman of Prime: An American Kitchen & Bar, Christian Mir of Stone Creek Inn, Steve Gallagher of The Trattoria, Armond Joseph from Léon 1909, Ryan Hardy of Delicious Hospitality Group, Steve Rizzo of Off the Block Meats, Berenice de Araujo of North Fork Table & Inn and Keenan Boyle of Tall Mutha Shucka. Drinks have been donated by Montauk Brewing Co., Wölffer Estate Vineyard and The Better Man Distilling Co. All proceeds go directly to Crescent Farms’ laid-off workers, ensuring they remain employed and the farm can eventually reopen. Can’t attend? You can donate at gofund.me/flocktogether25. Tickets are available on the Crescent Duck Farm Chefs Collective eventbrite!

R.AIRE in Hampton Bays is hosting Flamenco Night on Saturday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m.! Step into the captivating rhythms of Spain with an interactive dinner show. A night not to be missed! Immerse yourself in Spanish culture with Dancer Juana Cala who will guide you through the powerful art of Flamenco through the sounds of Guitarist Vita Genna. Fuel up after all the dancing with family style Spanish tapas alongside your welcome sangria and feast on authentic paella. The event is an interactive show where you will watch two acts of Flamenco and partake in a 30-minute instructional class. Tickets can be purchased by visiting their website. Happy dancing!

Cowfish is hosting a Wine Pairing Dinner Featuring DAOU Vineyards on Thursday, March 13! Hors d’oeuvres begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by five mind-blowing courses, all with carefully curated wine pairings. This exclusive event brings together two treasures: Cowfish’s exceptional culinary artistry and DAOU Vineyards’ award-winning wines. Experience extraordinary vintages alongside five perfectly paired courses set against the backdrop of the Shinnecock Canal’s lovely views. This is an intimate evening of flavor and elegance you would be sad to miss! A peek into the evening’s offerings shows Hamachi Crudo, Lion’s Mane Cakes, Beer Braised Pork Belly, New Zealand Lamb Chop and an Apricot Tart to finish the evening. The full menu featuring preparations and wine pairings, as well as how to book your table, can be found by visiting the Cowfish website.

The Bridgehampton Inn is celebrating 10 years since their opening! To celebrate, new menus are available to enjoy including an a la carte menu and a prix fixe menu. Plus, free corkage on Sunday is back! Items on their new a la carte menu include Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Soup with Pumpkin Seed Granola, Local Poached Oysters with Chanterelle Mushrooms, Leek Fondue & Caviar, Nantucket Bay Scallops a la Provencal, Imperial Gold Osetra Caviar, 28 grams, Black Sea Bass with Artichokes, Baby Carrots, Fava Beans, and Sauce Americaine, Mafalde Pasta with Veal Osso Bucco & Fresh Ricotta, and more. End your meal with dessert including Basque Cheesecake with Strawberry Compote, Chocolate & Hazelnut Cake, Profiteroles with Vanilla Ice Cream and Chocolate Sauce, and more. Visit their website to make reservations and to view their full menus available to enjoy with friends and family.

Save the date! Spring Long Island Restaurant Week is taking place from Sunday, April 27 through Sunday, May 4, and many East End restaurants have already signed up. More information can be found on the Restaurant Week website.

Trying to figure out your St. Patrick’s Day plans? Cove Hollow Tavern will be offering specials on March 17 including Corned Beef & Cabbage, $10 Irish Whisky and Boozy Shamrock Shakes!

Canoe Place Inn is excited to announce that they are teaming up with Think Inc. to offer Trivia in the Study every Thursday night beginning at 7 p.m.! Whether you’re a trivia pro or just looking for a fun night out, you’re in for an evening full of challenging questions, friendly competition and delicious food and drinks from Good Ground Tavern. Good luck!

