Hydrogen: A Fuel for the Future

For many years now, there has been a strong public push toward electric vehicles — a push which, as I discussed in my last article, has not been entirely successful. Yet there has been very little public attention paid to another incredibly promising source of power for our vehicles: hydrogen.

As SAE International reported in December of 2023, “In the past three months, at least four major announcements have detailed the kickstart of development programs or real-world demonstrations of hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines (ICE). As OEMs and fleets look to accelerate the decarbonization of their product portfolios, engine makers are ramping up efforts to provide another alternative.”

Numerous manufacturers are working on perfecting hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines, for automobiles and for heavy trucks and machines. “Some companies like Toyota and Volvo are investing in ongoing research and development efforts to maximize the efficiency of hydrogen combustion engines,” a recent piece on Topspeed.com reported, “and companies like Kawasaki have come up with innovations such as supercharging and direct fuel injection techniques aimed at optimizing performance and range.” From Honda to Bosch to Suzuki, “Hydrogen internal combustion engines are emerging as a key technology to eliminate carbon emissions from heavy-duty sectors, while retaining the power density and operational range typical of diesel engines,” Jim Nebergall, the General Manager of Hydrogen Engines at Cummins, another company investing in hydrogen engines, stated.

The U.S. government is also investing in this technology. In fact, in January, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) “announced 27 projects to receive $71 million to develop innovative and equitable clean mobility options, including $10.5 million for three projects focused on research, development, and demonstration of hydrogen combustion engines.”

What makes hydrogen such a promising alternative fuel? When hydrogen is made from electrolysis with renewable electricity, by splitting the hydrogen/oxygen bond in water, the only emission is pure oxygen. When that hydrogen is burned, the hydrogen combines with oxygen and energy is released to form pure water. Of course, it is important to note that the process of electrolysis uses electricity, and the source of that electricity must also be factored into the overall carbon footprint of hydrogen fuel. But hydrogen produced by electrolysis that uses renewable energy—which will become more available as more offshore windfarms come online—will be almost completely green.

Currently, while fuel cell vehicles are advancing, the infrastructure for hydrogen fuel is still lagging. However, creating hydrogen fill stations is as simple as adding another tank and pump at a gas station—something that is already happening out in California. As the demand for hydrogen increases, pressure will increase to build out that infrastructure, which can be done much more rapidly and efficiently than electric vehicle charging stations.

If we are truly invested in fighting the climate crisis, we must look to all available technologies, rather than focusing single-mindedly on mandates like banning natural gas or forcing electric vehicle production.

