Meet Jessica Dye, Montauk Chamber of Commerce Executive Director

Montauk Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jessica Dye.

Montauk is getting ready to metaphorically paint the streets green as they prepare for the 63rd Annual St. Patrick’s Parade on March 30, stepping off at noon at South Edgemere Street near the Firehouse.

One of those people who is excited for the annual parade, which was started by the Friends of Erin in 1963, is Montauk Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jessica Dye.

“I love watching the Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” Dye says. “The parade is always full of colorful floats, unexpected surprises, and just enough shamrocks to keep us feeling lucky! It truly is a joyful time for all.”

The parade, which brings hundreds of visitors, gives the Hamlet of Montauk an opportunity to fully wake up from winter and welcome tourists. Montauk offers a range of activities that include fishing, surfing, paddling, top-quality restaurants, nature trails and a summer full of events and music and art festivals.

“Some of our popular events this time of year are the St. Patrick’s Parade on March 30, our Eggstravagasnza on April 12 and the Montauk Music Festival on May 15–18,” says Dye, who joined the Chamber Aug. 14, 2023.

As executive director of the chamber, Dye is responsible for both encouraging tourism and supporting the various businesses in the hamlet.

“Fishing is still a massive part of Montauk,” says Dye, who is married and expecting her first child. “Just last year, I had the opportunity to go on a handful of fishing trips, and I loved every minute of it. But Montauk has so much to offer everyone, from the outdoors, like hiking, surfing and whale watching, to trying all the different local cuisine, shopping and events, just to name a few.”

As executive director of the chamber, Dye has a lot of responsibilities under her umbrella. In addition to helping local businesses, she’s also integral to the events and activities that draw tourists year-round.

“The Montauk Chamber works for both tourists and residents by throwing our beloved events,” Dye explains. “We’re also responsible for advertising Montauk as a whole at our social media Visit Montauk pages and assisting visitors and residents year-round at our Visitor Center.”

One of the beauties of Montauk is that visitors can take things as fast or as slow as they want. Looking for the club scene? Try Gurney’s Beach Club or Montauk Brewing Co. Want to grab a bite to eat? There is a range of prices and options such as Muse at the End, the Surfside Inn, Mr. John’s Pancake House or Pizza Village. Or, maybe you want to grab a quick sandwich or picnic lunch and take a walk on the trails surrounding Montauk. Traillink.com says Montauk has 14 trails of varying difficulty covering around 145 miles.

“Montauk is its own unique, little oasis,” says Dye of the hamlet that has about 5,500 year-round residents. You can see whales and dolphins from the beach, enjoy the local art and enjoy spending time with your friends and family. There is a place for everyone.”

While Montauk is known as the place to be in the summer, Dye says you still can find places of calm and fun during any season.

“The state parks are some of the gems of Montauk,” Dye says. “When I found out I was moving to Montauk, I didn’t realize just how many State Parks there are. These parks are so beautifully unique. My husband and I love to go hiking and seeing all the gorgeous views.”

While her schedule is packed as she prepares for the return of the busy season, Dye does have a plan if she were to get a free day.

“I would want to go on a hike at one of the state parks, hang out at the beach, eat at as many restaurants as I could, go shopping, and then enjoy the sunset as they truly are beautiful here in Montauk.”

Not bad for someone who keeps a very busy schedule. If you’re attending the parade, the route offers those watching a number of viewing spots as it enters downtown and turns on South Euclid Avenue, then right onto South Edison, then right onto Montauk Highway, finishing at the IGA.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Joe Bloecker. He is the 63rd Grand Marshal. Bloecker, who grew up in Babylon, moved to Montauk after graduating high school in 1976. He was a commercial fisherman until 1985. He eventually opened a home improvement company. He is married to the former Cheryl Ecker and they have a daughter, Fallon. He is a former East Hampton trustee, Little League coach and member of the Nature Preserve Committee. He joined the Montauk Friends of Erin in 1994.

The Montauk Eggstravaganza is an Easter egg hunt for children 10 and younger. This year’s event is Saturday, April 12 at 11 a.m. at Montauk Village Green, 742 Montauk Highway.

The Montauk Music Festival is May 15–18, with performances at more than 30 venues. Artists include Big Rick Energy, Camryn Quinlan, Chris Milo, Donald Bikoff and Diane Gentile.

For more information, check out montaukchamber.com. Or, drop into the visitor center at 742 Montauk Highway, or call 631-668-2428.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.