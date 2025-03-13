Cop Who Arrested Justin Timberlake Named Sag Harbor's Officer of the Year

Justin Timberlake mugshot (Sag Harbor Village Police)

Just when it seemed like Justin Timberlake’s 2024 DWI arrest in Southampton was fading into the past, the internet brought it back into the spotlight.

A newly circulating photo shows Sag Harbor Village Police Officer Michael Arkinson receiving the department’s Officer of the Year award, as first reported in the Sag Harbor Express. The 24-year-old was honored on January 31 at a Southampton Kiwanis Club reception, and the timing has raised eyebrows — considering Arkinson was the officer who first approached Timberlake on June 18 after the pop star allegedly ran a red light and swerved on the road.

Arkinson’s now-infamous exchange with Timberlake has also resurfaced. Reports say the officer, who had only been on the force for three months at the time, failed to recognize the superstar during the arrest.

The “Sexy Back” singer pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired in September, accepting a plea deal to avoid jail time. As part of his sentence, Timberlake was fined, ordered to perform 25 hours of community service, and had his New York driver’s license suspended for 90 days.

In other Timberlake news, his ex Britney Spears made headlines after sharing an Instagram video featuring her dancing suggestively at home to the former NSYNC member’s 2003 song “Senorita” nearly 25 years after the couple split.