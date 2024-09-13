Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to DWAI, Avoids Jail in Sag Harbor Case

Justin Timberlake mugshot (Sag Harbor Village Police)

“SexyBack” singer Justin Timberlake has struck a plea deal that spared him from being sentenced to time in jail three months after he was arrested for alleged drunken driving in Sag Harbor.

The 43-year-old Social Network actor pleaded guilty Friday at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court to driving while ability impaired as a violation in exchange for prosecutors dropping the misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated that carried a maximum sentence of a year in jail. The former Disney Mouseketeer was sentenced to 25 hours of community service, ordered to pay a $500 fine, $250 surcharge, had his license to drive in New York State suspended for 90 days and will create an anti-DWI public service announcement.

“I won’t be back here again,” Timberlake told Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace, who said in response to his remorsefulness: “I believe you.”

A Sag Harbor Village Police officer arrested the “Cry Me a River” singer, who was free without bail, for DWI after he left the American Hotel on June 18. The 10-time Grammy winner’s 2025 BMW was pulled over for blowing a stop sign and swerving before Timberlake failed a field sobriety test, police have said. Both the singer and his attorney maintained that he only had one drink.

After the case concluded, the Trolls movie franchise star addressed the crush of media that packed the courtroom and the street outside the courthouse for the appearance.

“I try to hold myself to a very high standard,” he said, echoing the apologetic tone he struck before the judge. “This was not that. I found myself in a position where I could have made a different position. But I’ve had some time to reflect on that.”

He urged others to learn from his mistake.

“Even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” he said. “There’s so many alternatives. Call a friend, take an Uber, there’s many travel apps, take a taxi.”

Following the court appearance, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney issued a statement:

“Today, Mr. Timberlake chose to plead guilty and accept responsibility for driving while his ability was impaired by alcohol. We appreciate his willingness to hold himself accountable for his behavior, and for using his platform to increase public awareness about the dangers of drunk driving. As previously stated, Mr. Timberlake received the same treatment as any other defendant. Justice should be applied equally to all individuals, regardless of their wealth or celebrity status.

“Drunk and drugged driving is an extremely serious nationwide public safety issue. These drivers threaten the lives of random and innocent roadway users of every age, gender, ethnicity, and economic status. In 2024, with the prevalence and convenience of public transit and ride-shares, there is no excuse to get behind the wheel when you are impaired in any way. My office remains committed to holding individuals accountable for driving while intoxicated or impaired by drugs, and we will continue to work towards ensuring the safety of our community.”