Recipe: Irish Colcannon, Brown Bread & Salmon with Dijon Honey Glaze

Salmon with Dijon Honey Glaze.

Happy St. Patrick’s Month! Only Long Islanders know that St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated not just on March 17, but throughout the entire month all over the Island. That is not surprising when you consider thatmore than 13% of Long Islanders have Irish heritage – me included!

In Sayville, 40% of the population is Irish. Home to the adorable Irish specialty store, Irish Crossroads Ltd, it’s a great place to stock up on all your Irish favorites like Barry’s tea, cheddar onion crisps, real Cadbury chocolate and more.

A parade is the quintessential way to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day and no place can beat Long Island on this front. This year’s parade schedule was chock full, over 15 by my count. We kicked off on March 1 with Kings Park’s parade and we will wrap up with the famous Montauk St. Patrick’s parade on March 30. There’s still time left to see your neighbors, bagpipers, clubs and kids march in the local town parade and brush off the winter cold. Let’s show our appreciation for the roughly 80 local fire departments that battled the Westhampton Pine Fire and cheer extra loud for the first responders marching in the parades.

And there’s no better way to finish off a day at the parade than a hearty meal. St. Paddy’s Day is known for the food and drinks. The bars and restaurants are posting specials all month. Beer sales are through the roof. And of course, corned beef and cabbage is on everyone’s menu. If you’re like me, when you make this hearty dish, the first thing that goes is the corned beef and you are left with potatoes and cabbage. Let’s make good use of those leftovers and make colcannon! This tasty side dish goes great with salmon and brown bread any time of year.

Colcannon Ingredients

3 slices of bacon, diced (optional)

2 pounds cooked potatoes (peeled or unpeeled) personal preference

1/2 cabbage cooked or uncooked (chopped)

1 medium onion – diced

1/2 stick of butter

1. Boil potatoes or used leftover cooked potatoes. 2. In a large skillet, fry bacon until brown. 3. Add onions and saute until wilted. 4. Add cabbage and saute with onions and bacon. Slowly brown cabbage a bit with onions/bacon. Cover and let steam until cabbage is soft. 5. Add potatoes and mash them with the cabbage mixture using a potato masher. Let it sit on medium heat for 2 minutes, stir. 6. Add more butter if needed. Salt and pepper to taste.

Salmon with Dijon Honey Glaze Ingredients

2 pieces salmon filet, 6 ounce filet with skin

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon butter

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Brush top of salmon with dijon mustard. 2. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. 3. Cook butter and olive oil in pan. 4. Add salmon, skin side down, and cook on high heat for 1 minute. 5. Flip salmon, lower heat and cook for 1 additional minute. 5. Flip salmon again, cover and cook for 3 minutes.

Irish Brown Bread Ingredients

Frozen organic peas, 12 ounces

1/2 onion, chopped

1 tablespoon butter

2 small carrots, shredded

1 1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup cream

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Saute onion with butter. Add carrots and peas and saute for 3 minutes. 2. Add broth and simmer for 10 minutes. 3. Remove from heat, Blend with immersion blender. 4. Add cream and salt and pepper to taste.

Colleen McGrath is owner, caterer, and private chef for Cuisine by Colleen, located at 30 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. Visit cuisinebycolleen.com for more information.