Shamrock & Roll: 2025 Montauk St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns March 30

Bagpipes Perform

Irish eyes will be smiling on the South Fork when the Montauk St. Patrick’s Day Parade — considered the second most well-attended such parade in New York State — steps off on March 30.

The community’s large Irish-American population has grown the annual parade to the point that an estimated 40,000 spectators line the streets to watch the show. But the parade itself is by no means the only must-attend event in Montauk, where a whole weekend-long series of celebrations leading up to the big day could have visitors wondering if summer arrived early.

“The Montauk St. Patrick’s Day Parade has become a part of the fabric of the community over its many years, and while the faces in the crowds lining the streets have changed, what has not changed are the smiles on those faces, young and old alike, and the fun all are welcome to join in at this community event,” wrote Brian Matthews, president of Montauk Friends of Erin, the nonprofit that has organized the parade for the past 63 years.

Kicking off the weekend will be the Grand Marshal Luncheon, an annual tradition held in honor of Grand Marshal Joe Bloecker, who will be introduced, roasted, and presented with a parade sash, top hat, and shilelagh — the Irish walking stick grand marshals typically carry in these parades. The sit-down lunch is scheduled for noon Friday, March 28. Reservations are required and tickets can be purchased by calling 631-235-3991 or 631-848-2368.

The Babylon native has been in Montauk since he graduated high school in 1976 and became a commercial fisherman on the Mystic Way until 1985. He later got into the construction industry and founded Home Improvement Company, which he ran for 35 years. The married father of one also is involved in various community groups, including a stint as one of the East Hampton Town Trustees and serving as president of Montauk Friends of Erin for a decade.

“Being grand marshal is absolutely phenomenal … a lifetime achievement award that only one person can receive each year,”he said of the honor. “It feels like a giant ‘thank you’ from Montauk.”

After the Grand Marshal Luncheon and before the parade kicks off there will be another party for revelers to enjoy: The Gala Cocktail Party scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Saturday, March 29 at Gurneys Ocean Resort. The cocktail party is among the biggest fundraisers for the Montauk Friends of Erin to help pay for the parade, which cost $80,000 to run last year, according to the organizers.

The fundraiser will feature Pot of Gold Raffle tickets being sold for $100 each but only 500 are available. First prize is $12,000,second prize is $2,000 and third and fourth prizes are $1,000 each

The Montauk Friends of Erin’s 63rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at noon on Sunday, March 30 at Edgemere Road.

For more information visit montaukfriendsoferin.org