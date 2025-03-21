Fresh Flavors, Exciting Events & New Openings for Spring on the East End

Bird on the Roof in Montauk.

The start of a new season brings a wave of exciting changes and fresh happenings to the East End, making it a lively and “hopping” place to be. With new deals and openings on the horizon, the East End is gearing up for another fantastic season ahead!

Bobby Van’s in Bridgehampton is now offering a fantastic Happy Hour Monday through Friday from 4 PM to 6 PM. Enjoy amazing deals like $5.22 bottled beers, $12.52 glasses of wine, and $6.26 draft pints. Pair your drinks with delicious bites from their Happy Hour menu, including seared tuna, baked clams, and lobster sliders. Whether you’re unwinding after work or starting the evening off right, Bobby Van’s is the perfect spot to relax and indulge in great food and drinks at unbeatable prices. View their menu by visiting bit.ly/4hrXk91.

Wölffer Estate and Baron’s Cove are teaming up for a luxurious five-course wine dinner, priced at $199, hosted by the acclaimed winemaker Roman Roth. The evening will feature expertly paired dishes, such as Amberjack Ceviche with a refreshing 2023 Summer in a Bottle Sauvignon Blanc, and a mouthwatering rack of lamb paired with the bold 2020 Caya Cabernet Franc. Each course is carefully designed to complement the wines, offering a truly unforgettable culinary experience. With limited seating available, reservations are a must, so be sure to secure your spot by visiting their website. Reserve your spot by visiting bit.ly/4hrYgdx.

The spring seasons brings new additions and upgrades to the iconic Stony Brook property, Mirabelle Tavern at the Three Village Inn! The culinary team is has spent several months developing a new delicious menu that featuring a mix of longtime favorites and innovative French and American dishes. For nearly two decades, Lessing’s Hospitality Group has been at the helm of Mirabelle Tavern, bringing its 135 years of hospitality expertise to this beloved dining destination. To honor the legacy, Mirabelle Tavern has introduced the 1890 Burger—a nod to the year Lessing’s was founded and its longstanding commitment to culinary excellence. The burger is made with 45-day custom dry aged beef patty from Pat LaFrieda and features a blend of the most flavorful cuts, ensuring the ultimate flavor and tenderness everyone craves. Customers will still have the pleasure of enjoying longtime favorites including their famous chickpea fries and signature Duck Duo. Mirabelle Tavern currently serves lunch Wednesday through Saturday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., dinner Wednesday through Saturday 5 – 9 p.m. and Sunday 4 – 8 p.m. and Sunday brunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bird on the Roof in Montauk is reopening on March 27th, marking the start of the season! To kick things off, they’ll be hosting a trivia night, which will take place every Thursday. This exciting event is a great way to enjoy some friendly competition while sipping on drinks and having fun. In addition to trivia, Bird on the Roof will be launching a brand-new menu with some of their most popular items. The menu will feature crowd favorites like the Wagyu Steak Sandy and the Knuckle & Claw. It’s the perfect spot to enjoy great food, drinks, and entertainment with friends this season! Check out the full menu here birdontheroof.com.

Did You Know?

The Children’s Museum of the East End is excited to announce their Little Chefs Summer Series, which will be held every Tuesday from July 1st to August 19th. This program is an excellent opportunity to introduce children to the world of healthy eating, where they can learn how to prepare nutritious meals and snacks in a fun, hands-on environment. It’s designed to spark their interest in cooking and inspire them to be more involved in the kitchen. The cost for museum members is $55, while non-members will pay $75 for the entire series. This series is a great way for families to spend quality time together while fostering important life skills, so be sure to register soon by visiting their website at bit.ly/4bP8gMJ.

Bits & Bites:

Trivia buffs take notice: The Ketch in Westhampton hosts trivia night every Tuesday and Greenport Harbor Brewery hosts a trivia every Thursday at 6 p.m.

Pull out your best western outfit and check out line dancing at The Clubhouse on Saturday March 22.

Enjoy half priced martinis & meatballs every Monday night at Monte’s at the Manor in Montauk.

Inlet Seafood in Montauk has Locals Night every Thursday where all diners receive 25% off their bill after 4 p.m.

More new from Montauk, The Harvest on Fort Pond has reopened for the season. Reservations are available 7 days in advance.

Food Quote: “People who love food are always the best people” – Julia Child