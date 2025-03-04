Christina 'Tinx' Najjar's 'Hotter in the Hamptons' Is Coming to TV

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Christina “Tinx” Najjar attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation )

The Hamptons could soon be the backdrop of a new TV series—if the title is any clue. TikTok star Christina “Tinx” Najjar’s upcoming novel Hotter in the Hamptons is already in development for a screen adaptation ahead of its May 6 release date.

Sara and Erin Foster, the sister duo behind Nobody Wants This, will produce the comedy series through their Fatigue Sisters Productions. The project follows Lola, a rising fashion star whose career crumbles after a public meltdown, forcing her to escape to the East End — where she ends up living next door to the critic whose vicious expose led to her downfall.

The 34-year-old rising star already has 1.5 million followers and 100 million likes on TikTok. Her dating advice, podcast “It’s Me, Tinx,” and her 2023 self-help book The Shift: Change Your Perspective, Not Yourself helped grow her devoted following, which is about to get even bigger.

Netflix announced that the Foster sisters’ hit show Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, about the passionate but fraught relationship between a gentile sex podcaster and her rabbi boyfriend, is coming back for a second season, so it seems they know how to make a show work.

Tinx, who told South O’ the Highway last month that writing a novel was her “absolute dream,” is now adding executive producer to her resume.

Najjar’s Hotter in the Hamptons book is available for preorder now.