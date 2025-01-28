Christina 'Tinx' Najjar Writes Debut Novel 'Hotter in the Hamptons'

TikTok personality Christina “Tinx” Najjar is expanding her reach beyond social media, stepping into the literary world with her debut novel, Hotter in the Hamptons.

Set against the backdrop of the East End’s elite social scene, the book follows Lola, a rising fashion star in New York whose career unravels after a “very public snafu,” according to the synopsis. Seeking refuge, she escapes to the Hamptons — only to find herself living next door to the sharp-tongued critic whose brutal exposé helped fuel her downfall.

The 34-year-old content creator has amassed more than 100 million likes and 1.5 million followers on TikTok. She built a devoted audience through her dating advice, podcast “It’s Me, Tinx,” and her 2023 self-help book The Shift: Change Your Perspective, Not Yourself.

“Writing a novel has been my absolute dream forever,” Tinx told “South O’ the Highway”. “I’ve always loved getting lost in a good book—the way fiction lets us escape, laugh, cry, decompress, and enjoy life through someone else’s story.”

Brian Kelly, author of How to Win at Travel wrote on Tink’s Instagram announcement, “This book is so hot it’s about to turn me straight!!”

Hotter in the Hamptons is set for release on May 6 and available for preorder online.