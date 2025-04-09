Amagansett Celebrates Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
04/09/2025
Saint Patrick of MontaukRobert Rosenbaum
Pauline and Steve White, Hillary ScheererRobert Rosenbaum
Nelson FamilyRobert Rosenbaum
Mr. AmagansettRobert Rosenbaum
Mary Jane Greenfield, Peter Hoopes, Lyle GreenfieldRobert Rosenbaum
Larson and Waverly McMahonRobert Rosenbaum
Kelly KigerRobert Rosenbaum
John Ryan, Dick McMahonRobert Rosenbaum
Joan Tulp with Friends of ErinRobert Rosenbaum
Historian Hugh King, Former Town Supervisor Peter Van ScoyocRobert Rosenbaum
Grand Marshalls Ocean Rescue of Amagansett CrewRobert Rosenbaum
Amagansett Chamber of CommerceRobert Rosenbaum
Amagansett LibraryRobert Rosenbaum
The 15th annual Amagansett St. Patrick’s Day Parade, known as the world’s shortest parade with a route of 89 feet in length, brought festive spirit and community pride to Main Street.
This year, the honor of Grand Marshal was uniquely bestowed upon the entire Ocean Rescue of Amagansett crew, recognizing their dedication to keeping the local waters safe.