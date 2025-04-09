Amagansett Celebrates Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade

The 15th annual Amagansett St. Patrick’s Day Parade, known as the world’s shortest parade with a route of 89 feet in length, brought festive spirit and community pride to Main Street.

This year, the honor of Grand Marshal was uniquely bestowed upon the entire Ocean Rescue of Amagansett crew, recognizing their dedication to keeping the local waters safe.