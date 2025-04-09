Event & Party Photos

Amagansett Celebrates Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 04/09/2025

Saint Patrick of MontaukRobert Rosenbaum

Pauline and Steve White, Hillary ScheererRobert Rosenbaum

Nelson FamilyRobert Rosenbaum

Mr. AmagansettRobert Rosenbaum

Mary Jane Greenfield, Peter Hoopes, Lyle GreenfieldRobert Rosenbaum

Larson and Waverly McMahonRobert Rosenbaum

Kelly KigerRobert Rosenbaum

John Ryan, Dick McMahonRobert Rosenbaum

Joan Tulp with Friends of ErinRobert Rosenbaum

Historian Hugh King, Former Town Supervisor Peter Van ScoyocRobert Rosenbaum

Grand Marshalls Ocean Rescue of Amagansett CrewRobert Rosenbaum

Amagansett Chamber of CommerceRobert Rosenbaum

Amagansett LibraryRobert Rosenbaum

The 15th annual Amagansett St. Patrick’s Day Parade, known as the world’s shortest parade with a route of 89 feet in length, brought festive spirit and community pride to Main Street.

This year, the honor of Grand Marshal was uniquely bestowed upon the entire Ocean Rescue of Amagansett crew, recognizing their dedication to keeping the local waters safe.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles