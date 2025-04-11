Black Paw Memorial Pin's Wildfire Relief Fundraiser
Tracy Jones, Associate Vice President of Partnerships for the American Humane Society, highlighted the organization’s rescue and relief work in Southern California, while Black Paw Memorial Pin’s CEO, Hilarie Viener, announced a new partnership between the two organizations.
Animal lovers gathered at Haven Palm Beach for a soiree hosted by Black Paw Memorial Pin.
Proceeds from the evening benefitted the American Humane Society’s Emergency Relief Fund, ensuring resources for animals in crisis.