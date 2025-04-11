Black Paw Memorial Pin's Wildfire Relief Fundraiser

Adam Surnow and Kelsey Martin CAPEHART Bradley and Garrett Bewkes, Hilarie Viener CAPEHART Carol Rydell and Howard Minsky CAPEHART Dr. Anthony Japour and Lillian Heidenberg CAPEHART Ginny Hilfiger and Max Ojeda CAPEHART Herb and Sharon Jablin CAPEHART Kathy Duffin and Bonnie Ostrov CAPEHART Kenny Ortega and Chris Rhoades CAPEHART Laurent Dareau and Jude Amsel CAPEHART Michael Goodfellow and Garland Hall CAPEHART

Tracy Jones, Associate Vice President of Partnerships for the American Humane Society, highlighted the organization’s rescue and relief work in Southern California, while Black Paw Memorial Pin’s CEO, Hilarie Viener, announced a new partnership between the two organizations.

Animal lovers gathered at Haven Palm Beach for a soiree hosted by Black Paw Memorial Pin.

Proceeds from the evening benefitted the American Humane Society’s Emergency Relief Fund, ensuring resources for animals in crisis.