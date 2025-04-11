Event & Party Photos

Black Paw Memorial Pin's Wildfire Relief Fundraiser

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 04/11/2025

Adam Surnow and Kelsey MartinCAPEHART

Bradley and Garrett Bewkes, Hilarie VienerCAPEHART

Carol Rydell and Howard MinskyCAPEHART

Dr. Anthony Japour and Lillian HeidenbergCAPEHART

Ginny Hilfiger and Max OjedaCAPEHART

Herb and Sharon JablinCAPEHART

Kathy Duffin and Bonnie OstrovCAPEHART

Kenny Ortega and Chris RhoadesCAPEHART

Laurent Dareau and Jude AmselCAPEHART

Michael Goodfellow and Garland HallCAPEHART

Tracy Jones, Associate Vice President of Partnerships for the American Humane Society, highlighted the organization’s rescue and relief work in Southern California, while Black Paw Memorial Pin’s CEO, Hilarie Viener, announced a new partnership between the two organizations.

Animal lovers gathered at Haven Palm Beach for a soiree hosted by Black Paw Memorial Pin.

Proceeds from the evening benefitted the American Humane Society’s Emergency Relief Fund, ensuring resources for animals in crisis.

