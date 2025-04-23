Calverton Attorney Admits to Stealing $25K from Client

Peter A. Saad, Jr.

A disbarred attorney from Calverton has admitted to stealing $25,000 from his client’s escrow account and spending the money on himself.

Peter A. Saad, Jr. pleaded guilty at Suffolk County court to fourth-degree grand larceny on April 16.

“When an attorney violates the sacred trust placed in them by their clients, they undermine the very foundation of our legal system,” Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said. “The disbarment and guilty plea here demonstrate that no one is above the law, especially those who are entrusted to uphold it.”

Prosecutors said the 48-year-old man was hired to represent a client in the sale of his home in 2020, when it was discovered that the home had permit issues that needed to be resolved that required money be left in escrow after the closing.

After the closing, Saad stopped responding to the parties, failed to return the $25,000 in escrow funds, and instead spent the money on his own personal expenses, according to investigators. Saad was disbarred from practicing law in New York State on January 31, 2024.

Judge Steven Pilewski sentenced Saad to 210 hours of community service, put him on probation, and ordered that he pay restitution.