Coast Guard Launches Aqua Alert Pilot Program in Long Island Sound

Long Island Sound, Photo: Barbara Lassen

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound has launched Aqua Alert, a pilot program aimed at improving maritime emergency response by quickly notifying the public of urgent situations on the water.

The program is modeled after Amber Alerts for missing children and Silver Alerts for missing seniors. Aqua Alerts will be sent through participating Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) systems, providing real-time updates such as descriptions of missing persons or vessels and their last known locations.

Officials say the goal is to speed up search and rescue operations by enlisting the public’s help. The Coast Guard is encouraging individuals to take alerts seriously, remain vigilant near the water, and avoid attempting rescues unless properly trained and equipped.

Users are also advised to enable location services on their mobile devices to receive the most relevant alerts based on their real-time position.

For emergencies, mariners are asked to use VHF Channel 16 or call the Sector Long Island Sound Command Center at 866-299-8031.